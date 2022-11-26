Published November 26, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 5 min read

Though it feels like just this month the WWE Universe invaded Saudi Arabia for a Roman Reigns-Logan Paul-led card at Crown Jewel – don’t check your calender, it was this month – Paul “Triple H” Levesque and his creative team are back at it again and this time, they’re bringing an extra ring for good measure.

That’s right, after finding fantastic success utilizing the concept in NXT, Levesque has brought WarGames up to the main roster for not one but two of the big-time bouts in the ” Premium Live Event’s” co-main events. The rules of the WCW-spawned match, for the most part, are simple; each team puts one wrestler in the two rings under a steel cage, and after all 10 performers are in the ring, coming in one at a time in designated intervals, the no-holds barred match officially gets underway. Teams can win via pin or via submission, but no team can win until all 10 performers are in the ring, even if the initial performers have to hold their own for 20, 30, even 40 minutes if need be.

Which team will go to war and win? Will Becky Lynch’s return be enough to put Team Bianca Belair over the top? And what about Sami Zayn? Will he stay true to The Bloodline or his longest-running friend in the wrestling game, Kevin Owens? Did you know there are three other matches on the card as well, including a three-way bout to decide on the United States Championship? Because there is.

Needless to say, there are a ton of interesting angles to follow in the show and even a few bold predictions to make things interesting before Survivor Series WarGames officially kicks off.

6. Seth Rollins retains his WWE United States Championship

Commentators like to say that anytime a champion puts their title on the line in a multi-man match, they are put at a disadvantage. On paper, the statement has some truth to it; Wardlow of AEW just lost his TNT Championship to Samoa Joe without being pinned and the same fate has befallen countless other performers throughout wrestling history.

Could that fate befall Seth Rollins at Survivor Series? It could, totally, but honestly, can you even imagine Rollins allowing the match to come to an end without being involved in the finish either good or bad? With his ego? Heavens no!

Heading into the match, Rollins has his opponents scouted, his efforts mapped out, and ultimately, his path to retaining his Championship planned; if he executes said plan, he’s leaving TD Bank the champ.

5. Shotzi beats Ronda Rousey… just kidding

It would be really cool to predict that Shotzi beats Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion but honestly, it’s kind of hard to imagine that happening.

On paper, Shotzi would be a great champion and having her overcome her bullies to become SmackDown‘s top star would be great, it’s just hard to imagine that happening, especially after Liv Morgan’s babyface run. No, the chances of Charlotte Flair returning are probably higher than Shotzi winning, which would actually be a solid bold prediction…

4. Charlotte Flair returns at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

3. Finn Balor goes over A.J. Styles in a meaningless match

Why are Finn Balor and A.J. Styles wrestling a singles match at Survivor Series? Frankly, it’s hard to say; theoretically, The OC vs. Judgement Day would make for a solid WarGames match but because Mia Yim and Rhea Ripley are already spoken for, instead, fans get to see a one-on-one bout between the first two leaders of Bullet Club.

Will it be a good match? Probably yeah, as both performers can still absolutely go, but does it particularly matter who wins the match? Eh, not really; this isn’t the end of the feud between The OC and Judgement Day, so in the end it doesn’t really matter – give Balor the win and push forward.

2. The Women’s WarGames winner is… Team Damage CTRL

On paper, Team Bianca Belair is better than Team Damage CTRL; they have more former WWE Champions, more overall title reigns among their champions, and a more experienced roster overall.

Still, Team Belair’s ringer, Becky Lynch, hadn’t wrestled in four months, Yim has one match in WWE since her return, and the Bliss/Asuka tag team already lost to Damage CTRL twice in their last three matches – after watching Bayley lose to Belair on multiple occasions, it would be solid to give her a win and some confidence in the process.

1. The Men’s WarGames winner is… Team Brawling Brutes

If Team Belair is better on paper than Team Damage CTRL, then Team Bloodline has to be the most finely-tuned machine of any group competing in a WarGames match because they are quite literally a family. The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even Sami Zayn have been wrestling together for months both in official matches or as outside-the-ring enforcers for each other and Roman Reigns and putting the quintet in the ring against five performers without that bond has to favor the Champs.

And yet, the second Kevin Owens was added to the match, everything changed; suddenly, Zayn was thrust into a crisis of confidence and his split allegiances will all but surely come into play in one way or another. Will Zayn falter and give KO a KO shot on Reigns? Will Jey Uso turn on Zayn and set himself up to be pinned? The options are expansive and are far more interesting if The Bloodline loses.

Give KO’s camp the win and then give “The Prize Fighter” a title bout for the win.