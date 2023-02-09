The Las Vegas Aces released a statement on Wednesday night regarding the WNBA’s investigation into the allegations of manipulation and discrimination by the Aces from forward Dearica Hamby.

“The Las Vegas Aces are aware of the formal investigation launched today by the WNBA regarding Dearica Hamby,” the statement read. “As an organization whose mission is to support and celebrate the tremendously talented women in our league, we take seriously our responsibility to hold ourselves to the highest professional standards.

“We have been in contact with league investigators to assist with all information requested, and will continue to do so throughout the investigation. Due to the ongoing investigation, the organization will have no further comment at this time.”

It was the first time the league publicly acknowledged it was looking into the situation, according to the Associated Press. The league issued a statement to The Next Editor In Chief Howard Megdal on Wednesday, saying the league was conducting an investigation involving the Aces in connection to the allegations raised by Hamby in a recent social media post. The 29-year-old forward alleged the team mistreated her after they found out she was pregnant in a January Instagram post.

“The unprofessional and unethical way that I have been treated has been traumatizing,” Hamby wrote. “To be treated this way by an organization, BY WOMEN who are mothers, who have claimed to ‘be in these shoes,’ who preach family, chemistry and women’s empowerment is disappointing and leaves me sick to my stomach.”

The Aces did not provide a statement for an investigation for making under-the-table offers to free agents they were trying to pursue and current members of the team. Las Vegas signed a two-time league MVP forward in Candace Parker from the Chicago Sky in free agency weeks after they traded Hamby and a first-round pick to the Los Angeles Sparks for the negotiating rights to forward Amanda Zahui B. and a second-rounder.