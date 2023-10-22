The Las Vegas Aces repeated as champions after they won the 2023 WNBA Finals, and while there were a lot of similarities between their two title teams, one key difference was Alysha Clark. The veteran forward signed with the Aces over the offseason after one season with the Washington Mystics, and ended up winning the Sixth Player of the Year award for her contributions to Las Vegas' latest title run.

After spending the first nine seasons of her career with the Seattle Storm, Clark found a role with the Aces as a key contributor off their bench throughout the season. With this latest title, that's three championships to Clark's name, and even with her latest victory a few days in the rearview mirror, it seems like she still hasn't come to terms with her latest accomplishment.

Via Alysha Clark

“Yall…I’m really a 3x champion! Like WHAT!? What is liiiiiiiife!!!!! 🙏🏽❤️”

Clark played a similarly instrumental role with the Storm during their title runs in 2018 and 2020, and even as she approaches the end of her career, it's clear that Clark is still a really solid player in the WNBA. Her strong defense and lights out shooting off the bench are what every team hopes to find in a veteran contributor, and her presence was vital to the Aces' latest title run.

With Clark having turned 36 years old back in July, she likely doesn't have much longer left in her WNBA career, but with three rings to her name, it's tough to argue that she has much left to prove. The Aces would surely love to keep her around, and maybe when she recovers from winning this championship she will decide to suit back up and try to win a fourth championship with Las Vegas next season.