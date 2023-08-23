Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson exploded for 53 points and tied the WNBA single-game scoring record on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Dream, and Aces coach Becky Hammon was in awe of the performance when describing Wilson's ability.

“She runs like a deer, jumps like a cat and catches as if she were Spider-Man,” Becky Hammon said, via M.A. Voepel of ESPN. “She is just special. Her real gift is in her humility and grace and how she handles herself and her teammates. She is a phenomenal superstar.”

A'ja Wilson's performance helped the Aces win 112-100 on the road against the Dream. Her 53-point game tied center Liz Cambage's single-game record, which was set when playing for the Dallas Wings against the New York Liberty on July 17, 2018. Riquna Williams is the only other player in WNBA history to score over 50 points in a game, according to Voepel. Wilson said she was able to be aggressive, which led to the outburst in scoring.

“I was just really aggressive today,” Wilson said, via Voepel. “I'm out there having fun, and I get the opportunity to play with some amazing women. I don't take these moments for granted. But it wasn't a feeling like, ‘Oh my God!' It was kind of just in the flow.”

The win brought the Aces to 29-4 overall, the best record in the league. It was also a bounce back game for the Aces after losing their first home loss since 2019 to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday.

The Aces will travel to Chicago next to play the Sky on Thursday.