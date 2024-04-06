It has become fairly common for any series or film set in the Star Wars universe to include a copious amount of Easter eggs for fans to find and dig into, with Ahsoka in particular being loaded with references to nearly every major Star Wars era. However, one had gone largely unnoticed until recently and served as a way to feature one of the stars from Star Wars Rebels who could not actually appear in Ahsoka.
The Easter egg, itself, was a small and fairly easy to miss picture of Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan Jarrus, a Jedi and leader of the titular Rebel cell from Star Wars Rebels, in the cockpit of The Ghost. The hidden cameo found its way online thanks to eagle-eyed viewers who noticed the picture and began sharing it social media, according to ComicBookMovie.
While not physically present, it makes Kanan the fifth lead character from Rebels to appear in Ahsoka in some form over the course of the series. His fellow Rebels Chopper, Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger, and Sabine Wren all also appear in the series, with the latter three playing key parts in the series.
The towering Lasat Zeb Orrelios is the only member of the Ghost crew who did not appear in the series, though he did make a brief appearance in season three of The Mandalorian.
Welcome to The Ghost
Star Wars fans were first introduced to Kanan Jarrus in the animated shorts that preceded the series premiere of Star Wars Rebels as co-leader of The Ghost's crew alongside Hera. While he is initially depicted as just a highly-skilled rebel, it is revealed that he was a Jedi who survived Order 66 and had been in hiding since he was a teenager.
The addition of Ezra Bridger to the crew and discover of the young thief's own Force sensitivity pushes Kanan to pick his lightsaber back up and train Ezra, despite Kanan never completing his own training. It is made difficult early on, though, due to Ezra's own impulsiveness and the looming threat of the Empire's Jedi-hunting Inquisitors.
Over time, The Ghost crew's activities would inspire more widespread rebellion across the Lothal system and grow the cell to such a size it would attract the attention of many notable Star Wars characters including Mon Mothma, Darth Vader, Saw Guerrera, and Darth Maul.
The greatest threat The Ghost crew would battle was Grand Admiral Thrawn, the brilliant Chiss who was able to outmaneuver Kanan and The Ghost crew on multiple occasions. He would ultimately be exiled to an unknown galaxy near the end of Rebels thanks to Ezra and the hyperspace-jumping purrgil.
Kanan would meet his own end during a mission to save Hera, who had been captured by Imperial Governor Arihnda Pryce and was being held on Lothal. He was consumed by an exploding fuel pod after holding it back long enough to allow The Ghost crew to escape.
While gone, Kanan would live on through the Cosmic Force as the giant loth-wolf named Dume, a reference to his birth name Caleb Dume, and through his and Hera's son Jacen.
