Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer just gave a major injury update for the Crimson Tide. In a hit to the Alabama offense, which has had a good, albeit sometimes uneven year under senior quarterback Jalen Milroe, DeBoer announced that wide receiver Cole Adams is now out for the season with a leg injury he picked up against Missouri.

While breaking the news, the first-year head coach with the Crimson Tide praised Adams' perseverance and went into detail on the adversity the freshman has overcome during the season health-wise.

“He’s a guy that pours everything into it,” DeBoer said to Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly of Adams. “He had an (arm) injury earlier in the season. Just seeing the effort he put into that first injury, you really found out a lot about who he was as a person, as a player. Just a toughness he had. Unfortunately, he had another injury here now.”

Alabama's playoff chances are still very much alive

Despite picking up two losses already, Alabama football is well-positioned to make the inaugural, twelve-team College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide are currently ranked eleventh in the country in the AP Poll. And their most consequential game of the season is right in front of them.

In somewhat of a qualifying game for the College Football Playoff, No. 14 LSU will host the Crimson Tide on Saturday, November 9th. The battle of the two-loss teams will put the winner in a great position to qualify for the bracket, while the loser will be all but eliminated from title contention.

The schedule for both teams lightens up significantly after this game. The only ranked team either plays is LSU hosting No. 24 Vanderbilt at home. The Crimson Tide's next three games after the primetime showdown are even easier.

Alabama football is set to play Mercer at home the week after the LSU game and then they'll travel to Norman to take on a struggling Oklahoma team. After that, comes the Iron Bowl against an Auburn team coming off a very disappointing loss at home to Vanderbilt. Overall, it's safe to say all of Alabama's goals, many of which are still in play, hinge on Saturday's result.

With all that said, Adams' injury is very disappointing for the Crimson Tide. The freshman out of Owasso, Oklahoma had his best game this season against South Carolina, where he had 57 yards receiving. Additionally, throughout the season, Adams also became a key player on special teams for the Tide.

It will be interesting to see how the Tide rebound from this news ahead of their most important game of the season in Death Valley.