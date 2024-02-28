Reacher star Alan Ritchson auditioned for another huge franchise role. He recently recalled his audition for the role of Thor in the MCU, a role that ultimately went to Chris Hemsworth.
In an interview with Men's Health, Ritchson recalled his MCU audition. He revealed that he “didn't take it seriously” and relied on his looks to get the part.
“I didn't take it seriously,” he revealed. “I was like, ‘They'll throw me the part if I look like the guy; nobody really cares about acting.”
He was somewhat right. In the interview, he revealed that the casting team told his people that the role was “his to lose” at that point. However, he didn't show that he had “the craft.”
In the end, perhaps Ritchson should have taken it a little bit more seriously. Chris Hemsworth has played Thor in four solo films, the most by any character in the MCU, and appeared in several Avengers team-up films.
Alan Ritchson's career after Thor miss
In the years that followed, it would take years for Ritchson to find his leading role. He did appear in films like The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland, but he was yet to find a star-making role.
After starring in Titans for a few years, Ritchson landed the title role in Prime Video's Reacher. The series adapts Lee Child's various Jack Reacher books in series format. A third season is coming that will adapt Persuader.
Alan Ritchson also landed high-profile roles in Fast X, Ordinary Angels, and Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.