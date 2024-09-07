The Los Angeles Angels are playing out another disappointing season. The Angels lost three-time MVP Mike Trout for the year with a meniscus tear. The team is 23 games below .500 entering play on Saturday and they’d easily be the worst team in the American League were it not for the historically terrible Chicago White Sox.

In a season riddled with injuries, LA’s latest setbacks involve two key outfielders. The Angels placed Kevin Pillar and Jo Adell on the 10-day injured list on Saturday, according to Angels PR on X. To replace the ailing outfielders, the team has selected Bryce Teodosio’s contract and called Jordyn Adams back up from Triple-A.

Adell had been dealing with some tightness and needed to be removed from Friday’s game against the Texas Rangers in the second inning. He’ll land on the IL with a left oblique strain. Meanwhile, Pillar was sent in to replace Adell in right field on Friday but he was also injured, hitting the IL with a sprained left thumb.

Adell had at one time been considered a hot prospect for the team. He was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft and made his major league debut in the Covid-shorted 2020 season. In 2024 the fifth-year pro has 15 doubles, 20 home runs, 62 RBI and 54 runs scored in 130 games for the Angles. However, he’s slashing just .207/.280/.402 with a .682 OPS and an OPS+ of just 88.

Angels outfielder Jo Adell could miss the rest of the season with injury

Adell has always had power potential – last season he had one of the hardest hit home runs of the year with a 117.2 mph screamer that he launched in his first 2023 at bat – and he’s putting up solid numbers this season. But his average and on-base percentage leave a whole lot to be desired.

Pillar has long been a dependable outfielder who can handle himself at the plate. Pillar signed a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox at the start of the season before landing with the Angels. Despite a .695 OPS and an OPS+ of 93 with LA this year, Pillar drew a great deal of interest at the trade deadline. The Angels opted to hang on to the 35-year-old veteran who has said he will retire at the end of the year.

The season has not been kind to the Angels. In addition to being without Trout again, the team lost all-world star Shohei Ohtani to its crosstown rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency. Infielder Luis Rengifo needed season-ending surgery in August and the Angels have endured another injury-riddled campaign from Anthony Rendon.

The Angels are 17 games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West. The team will miss the playoffs for the 10th straight season and will finish with a losing record for the ninth consecutive year, despite having the league MVP in four of those seasons. Still the Angels opted to extend general manager Perry Minasian.