CJ Stroud's about to have a HUGE day according to Astros third baseman Alex Bregman

Like Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was the 2nd overall pick in the Draft. Perhaps this kinship, along with the city they each call home, is partially responsible for Bregman's prediction for Saturday afternoon's Divisional Round Game between the Texans and the #1 seed in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens.

Bregman said Texans QB C.J. Stroud is going to throw for “400 and six TDs” today. pic.twitter.com/A1QsPFN1ut — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) January 20, 2024

Surely this prediction is being influenced by Alex Bregman's rooting interests, though, given the way CJ Stroud has played all season long, it wouldn't be the craziest outcome for the Texans rookie QB to put up astronomical numbers — get it? — in an upset win over the favorite to win the AFC. Stroud came close to replicating those exact numbers earlier in the season during a breakout game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Against the NFC South champions, Stroud threw for 470 yards and 5 touchdowns in a Texans win. He followed that up with three games in a row with at least 300 yards and 2 touchdowns.

However, the Baltimore Ravens defense is an entirely different animal than the Bucs D. The Ravens defense allowed only one 300-yard passer all season long… San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, in a game that the Ravens won 33-19 and forced five 49ers turnovers. For the season, the Ravens allowed the 6th-fewest passing yards and 2nd-fewest passing touchdowns.

Alex Bregman is no stranger to early career success. After making his MLB debut in 2018, it was just two years later when Bregman was named an All-Star for the first time, and won the first of so far two World Series titles. The entire city of Houston will be hoping that CJ Stroud and the Texans can find similar instant success.