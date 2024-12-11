The Baltimore Ravens are playing like one of the best teams in the NFL right now. Baltimore is 8-5 heading into Week 15 and are ready to take out their anger on someone after losing 24-19 against the Eagles in Week 13. The Ravens have not clinched a playoff berth just yet, but they will inch ever closer with a win in Week 15.

Baltimore has the look of a team that can go on a Super Bowl run. They have an elite quarterback who is playing at the height of his powers. Their running game is elite, with a dual-threat QB and one of the league's best running backs. Baltimore also boasts an excellent defense that is very opportunistic.

In short, they are the exact opposite of the New York Giants. The Ravens are preparing to deliver a beatdown against the Giants and march one step closer to the playoffs.

Will the Ravens take care of business against an inferior opponent in the Giants? Or will they fall victim to an epic “trap game?”

Below we will explore three Ravens bold predictions ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Giants.

Lamar Jackson duplicates Josh Allen's Week 14 stats against the Giants

Not to spoil things for you, but I am trying to make it very clear that I believe Baltimore will decisively win this game.

The Giants are a directionless team that already has one eye on the offseason. Meanwhile, the Ravens are a well-oiled machine that is in peak condition. I simply don't see how the Giants could do enough to make this a competitive game.

Lamar Jackson is having an incredible 2024 season. He has already thrown for 3,290 yards with 29 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Jackson is on pace to have his best season passing the football, and he is still an elite runner as well.

I believe that Jackson will put all of his talents on display in Week 15. He will clown all over a solid Giants defense that has nothing to play for but pride.

My prediction: Jackson will score a total of six total touchdowns against the Giants. If he were to replicate Josh Allen stats from last week that would be three rushing and three passing. I'm going to give myself some slack here and say they can come in any combination, but there will be at least six touchdowns.

Derrick Henry has more rushing yards than Giants do passing yards

It is no secret that Derrick Henry is a special running back.

Henry is having his best season in years. He currently has 240 carries for 1,407 yards with 13 touchdowns. Henry is pacing towards his best statistical season since his historic 2020 campaign where he had over 2,000 rushing yards.

The best part about Derrick Henry's game is that he becomes an unstoppable force once he gains enough momentum. He also does not seem to wear down throughout the course of a game. As a result, he is strong during the fourth quarter after softening up an opposing defense for three quarters.

The Giants have a solid defense on paper. However, they do not have enough depth or stamina to deal with the Ravens for an entire game. Especially if their offense is unable to possess the ball for very long.

I believe NFL fans will be shocked when comparing Henry's stats to New York's after this lopsided game.

My prediction: Henry will rush for at least 150 yards against the Giants on Sunday. What's more this will be more than the total passing yards by New York in the game. The Giants love to run the ball, so it is easy to imagine this happening if Henry has a great performance.

Ravens defense scores more points than Giants offense

Last but not least, let's talk about Baltimore's defense against New York's offense.

Oddly enough, this matchup is more lopsided than the Ravens offense against Giants defense. The main reason is because of New York's terrible quarterback play.

The Giants are set to start Tommy DeVito because of a Drew Lock injury. Neither of those quarterbacks really stand a chance, as they are backup-caliber players in the NFL. They can only do so much against a top defensive unit like the Ravens have.

Once again, I believe the box score will show just how far apart these two units truly are.

My prediction: Baltimore will score more points in this game than the Giants do on offense. This will likely come from at least one defensive touchdown, but could also include the odd safety. I am confident that Baltimore can take care of New York's offense, so they may not need to score that many points.