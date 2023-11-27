The hit multiplayer FPS game BattleBit Remastered will be having a free weekend soon, allowing players to take part in 254 player lobbies.

Months after its Early Access release date, BattleBit Remastered has become one of the market’s best massive multiplayer FPS games. If you’ve been interested in the game, and are wondering if you should get it, then you’re in luck. After all, BattleBit Remastered will soon hold a Free Weekend event, allowing players to participate in huge 254-player lobbies.

Announcing our first FREE WEEKEND!

Nov. 30 – Dec. 04 🗓️ We've worked hard to bring new maps, weapons, gadgets and quality of life changes since our Early Access launch. There's even more in store… It's the perfect opportunity to see what BattleBit Remastered is all about! pic.twitter.com/Hh4C91ZfLJ — BattleBit Remastered (@BattleBitGame) November 25, 2023

As announced on the BattleBit Remastered Twitter page, they will hold a Free Weekend from Thursday, November 30, 2023, to Monday, December 4, 2023. This gives players five days to try the game out for themselves. Of course, this isn’t free to keep. Once the Free Weekend period ends, players will have to buy the game to keep playing it. If you’re not interested in waiting for the Free Weekend and would like to buy the game on Steam, this is a good chance to do so. After all, the game is currently on a 20% sale for the base game, and 35% off for the Supporter Edition. This sale is available until the end of the ongoing Steam Autumn Sale, so grab it while it’s still available.

BattleBit Remastered has become one of the best massive multiplayer FPS games right now, with an Overwhelmingly Positive rating in its 14,548 recent reviews (as of this article). People have taken to calling it “Minecraft Battlefield” or something similar, and they’re not wrong. When checked to see which of the two games is better, between BattleBit Remastered and Battlefield, we came to the conclusion that BattleBit Remastered was the better option. From its low system requirements to its player count, and even its price. Players will get more bang for their buck when buying and playing BattleBit Remastered. If you’re still not sure about it, then you can check out our first impressions of BattleBit Remastered. Hopefully, that will help convince you to try the game, as we highly recommend it.

That’s all the information we have about the upcoming Free Weekend for BattleBit Remastered. Again, the event will happen from November 30, 2023, to December 4, 2023. Make sure to try the game out during that period. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.