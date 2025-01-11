With the Chicago Bears' head coach search underway, many different candidates have emerged as a potential fit in Halas Hall. While many want the Bears to hire Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, another name that arose was Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. Though the Cowboys denied him permission to interview with the Bears, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre joined TMZ Sports to explain why he thought McCarthy was a perfect fit for the Bears' opening.

“From the outside looking in, yes, I think it is a good fit,” Favre said in a one-on-one interview with TMZ's Steven Goldberg on Friday. “[Mike McCarthy] has done a great job of developing young quarterbacks. So, if you're looking at it from that perspective, yeah, I think he's a perfect fit.”

As Chicago searches for a new head coach to run the show after Matt Eberflus' firing, the development of Caleb Williams is paramount. While other things matter in the search for a new head coach, the most important thing is that Williams gets the pairing that will get the most out of their No. 1 overall quarterback.

After helping develop Aaron Rodgers into becoming one of the best players in Packers history, McCarthy's name is a bit controversial among the NFL community due to a lack of playoff success.

While not everyone likes the idea of McCarthy coming to the Bears, Favre had nothing but kind words to say about his former head coach and the job he's done in leading the Cowboys.

“It's so unfair for me to say because I'm not there in the day-to-day operations,” Favre said. “I know Jerry Jones will make the decision, but he makes decisions based upon what his gut tells him, not what other people say. But, I was very vocal in supporting [Mike McCarthy] when he got that job. I thought he would be a good fit for that job because he's a tough, disciplinary-type guy. It's a tough one. They haven't had the success that everyone expected them to have, and I'm sure [Mike McCarthy] would be the first to admit that.”

Expand Tweet

So, although the Cowboys haven't fired McCarthy after a disappointing 2024 season, Favre believes he'd be a perfect fit with the Bears if that opportunity opened up this offseason.