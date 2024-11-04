The Cincinnati Bengals find themselves in an interesting spot ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline. The team entered the season as Super Bowl contenders, as most fans and analysts viewed them as one of the best teams in the NFL. Then, the Bengals dug themselves into a hole and lost four of their first five games.

The slow start has put into question whether the Bengals should be trade deadline buyers or sellers. On the one hand, they have the momentum to push for the postseason (wins in three of their last four games), and they have the talent on their roster to make a run to the Super Bowl if they get into the playoffs. On the other hand, Cincinnati is still below .500, and they might be better off retooling and trying again next season.

The Bengals had been involved in trade rumors before the season even started, as Tee Higgins demanded a trade in the offseason. While the receiver and his team have seemingly reconciled, everyone is still wondering what the Bengals will do at this year's trade deadline. In this article, we will detail what we think they should do. Here are two trades that the Bengals must make before Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. ET.

Trade for Chase Young

The New Orleans Saints have lost seven straight games, which makes them clear-cut trade deadline sellers. Chase Young is one of their most attractive trade chips, and the Bengals just so happen to need another pass rusher. The team has struggled to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks outside of production from Trey Hendrickson, so the Bengals would be smart to get him a pass-rushing partner.

Young is one of the best players on the trade block across the league, and he is desirable as a trade piece because he already has experience being moved at the trade deadline. Last season, Young was traded from the Washington Commanders to the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline, and he helped his new team make a run all the way to the Super Bowl.

The Bengals certainly need a push, and their biggest need is defensive line help. Young was a number two overall pick not long ago, and he still hasn't reached his fullest potential. He will also likely be available for relatively cheap. The Ohio State product is playing under a one-year contract, so the Bengals can try him out as a rental, and if he works out, then they can give him a long-term deal. If not, then they can let him walk in free agency.

Trade for Mike Williams

Heading into last season, we ranked the Cincinnati Bengals as having one of the best receiving corps in the NFL, but their receiver room has a lot more questions now than it did back then. The team took a hit in the passing department when Tyler Boys signed as a free agent with the Tennessee Titans. Boyd, who was once the top option in Cincinnati, settled into a number three role with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to form one of the best trios in football over the years.

While his loss wasn't as drastic as a Chase or Higgins departure would have been, it was still a big one for the Bengals, especially considering those other two receivers have had injury problems this season. Additionally, Chase and Higgins' future isn't set in stone with the Bengals.

Chase had been holding out prior to the start of the regular season, and he is still looking for a new contract. Meanwhile, Higgins had previously demanded a trade out of Cincinnati, and he is currently playing under the franchise tag. It is still a realistic possibility that the Bengals will trade Higgins even though the two have made amends, especially because the receiver could walk for nothing in free agency.

Chase and Higgins are two of the best pass-catchers in the NFL, so receiver might not seem like the biggest need for the Bengals. In addition to the above concerns, though, Higgins is still nursing an injury, and the Bengals need all of the wins they can get. They lost four of their first five games and still sit below .500, so if they plan on making a push to the playoffs, the Bengals need to bring in some help that can get to work right away.

Williams has had some injury problems in his own right, but at his best, he is an elite possession receiver who can win 50/50 balls. Considering the New York Jets' recent trade for Davante Adams, Williams is expendable in New York, and he'd provide the Bengals with both short-term and long-term flexibility. If things don't work out with Chase or Higgins in the long run, Williams can step up into a bigger role for Joe Burrow.