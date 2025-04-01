ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Yusei Kikuchi heads to the mound for the Los Angeles Angels as they face the St. Louis Cardinals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Cardinals prediction and pick.

The Angels took game one of the series with the Cardinals on Monday. Lars Nootbar got the scoring going on a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Brendan Donovan would hit a home run in the second to make it 2-0. The Angels would score in the top of the third, but Nolan Arenado made it 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth. The Angels would come back though. Mike Trout drove in a run in the sixth, and they would tie the game in the seventh. This would lead to extra innings where the Angels would score twice in the top of the tenth. The Cardinals would get one back in the bottom of the inning, but lose the game 5-4.

The Angels and Cardinals play game two on Tuesday with Kyle Hendricks and Matthew Liberatore on the mound.

Angels-Cardinals Projected Starters

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Sonny Gray

Yusei Kikuchi (0-1) with a 4.50 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP.

Last Start: Kikuchi went six innings in his last start, giving up five hits and a home run. He would strike out five, but five up three runs in a losing effort to the White Sox.

Away Splits: Kikuchi is 0-1 on the road with a 4.50 ERA.

Sonny Gray (1-0) with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP.

Last Start: Gray went five innings in his last start, giving up four hits and two walks. He would strike out six, but give up a home run and two earned runs. Still, he took the win over the Twins.

Home Splits: Gray is 1-0 at home with year with a 3.60 ERA.

Here are the Angels-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Cardinals Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +120

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Angels vs. Cardinals

Time: 1:15 PM ET/ 10:15 AM PT

TV: FDSNW/FDSNMW

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Taylor Ward leads the top of the lineup for the Angels this year. He is four for 14 with two walks, a double, an RBI, and two runs scored. Hitting behind him is Nolan Schanuel. Schanuel is five for 17 this year, with an RBI and a run scored. Rounding out the top of the lineup is Mike Trout. Trout is just one for 13 with two RBIs and a walk this year.

The middle of the lineup features Jorge Soler, Yoan Moncada, and Luis Rengifo. Soler is three for 13 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Moncada is just one for ten but does have two RBIs. Finally, Rengifo is two for 14 with two runs scored.

The bottom of the order has Logan O'Hoppe and Kyren Paris. O'Hoppe is two for 12 with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. Paris is three for eight but has a triple, a home run, two RBIs, and three runs scored.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Lars Nootbar leads the top of the lineup for the Cardinals. He is six for 13 this year, with five runs scored, two home runs, and five RBIs. Wilson Contreras hits behind Nootbar. Contreras is 0-18 this year with eight strikeouts. Masyn Winn rounds out the top of the order. He is 0-14 with two walks.

Meanwhile, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan hold down the middle of the order. Arenaso is six for 15 this year with two doubles, a home run, and three runs scored. Donovan is five for 16 with three runs scored, a home run, and three RBIs.

Rounding out the lineup are Victor Scott II and Alex Burleson. Scott is five for 15 with a double, a home run, four RBIs, two runs scored, and three stolen bases this year. Burleson is three for 12 this year, with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored.

Final Angels-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals come into this MLB game as favorites in terms of odds. One reason is they have the better pitcher going in this game. Sony Gray has been better than the league average in both ERA+ and FIP, advanced pitching metrics, in each of the last six seasons. Meanwhile, Yusei Kikuchi has a career ERA+ of 91 and FIP of 4.52, both below the league average. Further, the current Angels have not hit well against Sonny Gray. They have hit just .236 with six home runs and 15 RBIs. Still, four of the home runs and seven of the RBIs are from Mike Trout. The rest of the lineup is hitting just .220 against Gray. Take the Cardinals in this one.

Final Angels-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals ML (-142)