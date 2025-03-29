ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Mariners prediction and pick.

The Seattle Mariners are not inspiring confidence right out of the gate in this 2025 MLB season. Outside of a Jorge Polanco two-run homer, this batting order has done virtually nothing in two games against Athletics pitching. If the Mariners can't hit the A's, they're not likely to fare much better against the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, the two teams they are expected to battle in the American League West.

We all know the deal with the Mariners: elite pitching, bad hitting. The Mariners have the best five-man starting rotation in baseball, but they squandered it last season and are already showing signs of doing the same this season.

The Mariners did not make any splashy acquisitions of big hitters in the offseason. They are banking on hitting coach and team icon Edgar Martinez to make big strides with this batting order under the watch of manager Dan Wilson. The Mariners' ownership group is a bunch of penny-pinchers. Ownership wants to get maximum value out of low-dollar players, which — ironically — is the modus operandi of the Athletics and their ownership as well.

One of the big questions of the 2025 MLB season is what the Mariners will do if they are in the race — but not leading it — in mid-July. Will this organization be willing to trade a pitcher for a big bat, should the need arise? Most people in baseball are skeptical, as the Mariners embark on one of the most pressure-packed seasons in franchise history.

Athletics-Mariners Projected Starters

Osvaldo Bido vs. Bryce Miller

Osvaldo Bido (0-0)

Bido is trying to become an established big-league starter. He was good enough last season to earn a spot on the A's and their starting rotation at the beginning of 2025. Now let's see how he follows up this season. The light-hitting Mariners should give him a good chance to settle into the season the right way.

Bryce Miller (0-0)

The Seattle Mariners are rich in pitching, and Miller is one more manifestation of that. He was lights-out at home last season, so he should be expected to pitch well in this game. The obvious point to make with Seattle starters is that they will usually be expected to do their job. What matters is whether they get enough run support.

Here are the Athletics-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Mariners Odds

Athletics: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +132

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 7.5 (+102)

Under: 7.5 (-124)

How to Watch Athletics vs Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT