It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a BYU-Wisconsin prediction and pick. Find out how to watch BYU-Wisconsin.

The BYU Cougars are on a roll. They were one of the hottest teams in college basketball from mid-February through the first weekend of March. They made a dramatic surge up the board in college hoops. They were a bubble team in mid-February and played their way all the way up to a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They carried their hot form into the first round against VCU. Virginia Commonwealth is one of the better defensive teams in the country. BYU put 80 points on the Rams, playing better offense than any other VCU opponent this entire season. BYU was a surprisingly small 2.5-point favorite in that game and covered very easily. BYU will not be easy to bet against in this game, even though the Cougars are the No. 6 seed going up against a No. 3 seed from Wisconsin.

Here are the BYU-Wisconsin College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: BYU-Wisconsin Odds

BYU: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -105

Wisconsin: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -114

Over: 154.5 (-115)

Under: 154.5 (-105)

How to Watch BYU vs Wisconsin

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cougars' offense has been dialed in for the past month. Great defenses such as Houston have contained BYU, but the Cougars have scored well against just about everyone else. BYU has scored in the mid-90s against good opponents such as Arizona and Iowa State this season. First-year coach Kevin Young has gotten a lot of production out of this team's offense. What makes BYU really hard to beat — and defend — is that several different players can score big. It's not a question of stopping one star, but the whole five-man unit. Everyone is a threat, which enables BYU to get the floor spacing it wants and put defenses in terrible positions on a consistent basis.

BYU is also playing this game in Denver, close to home in its own time zone. Wisconsin is the team which has had to make the longer commute, and the Badgers might have a problem playing at altitude, something they are not used to in the Big Ten Conference.

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin has an elite offense. John Tonje and the rest of the Badgers can outscore BYU and win a track meet if they need to. Wisconsin used to be the kind of team which could not function well if a game is played in the 80s. This team has no problem playing in the 80s and will not mind if this game is high-scoring. Wisconsin is also a team for which there isn't one superstar. Tonje is the leading man, but there are several other players capable of scoring 15 points and providing a big lift for the Badgers. Moreover, Wisconsin can score in the paint and on the perimeter. The Badgers can match BYU in terms of scoring balance and diversity.

Final BYU-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

We almost always take sides rather than totals, but this is an exception. Both offenses here can really light it up. The projected score is Wisconsin 78, BYU 77. We think this game will be played in the 80s if not higher, so take the over here.

Final BYU-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Over 154.5