ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The two best in the Metropolitan Division face off as the Washington Capitals face the Carolina Hurricanes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Washington Capitals enter Tuesday night at 47-17-9 on the year, which gives the Capitals the best record in the Eastern Conference. Still, there have been some recent struggles. After winnings nine of ten, they had lost three straight heading into Tuesday night. On Tuesday night, the Capitals will face the Bruins.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 45-24-4 on the year, sitting in second place in the Metropolitan Division, and nine points behind the Washington Capitals in the division. In their last game, the Hurricanes faced the New York Islanders. The Hurricanes scored on goals from Mark Jankowski and Logan Stankoven to take the lead, but the Islanders would tie the game at two in the period. In the second period, the Islanders struck first, but Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis scored to make it 4-3. In the third period, the Islanders would tie the game, but Dmitry Orlov and Seth Jarvis would both score, and the Hurricanes would win the game 6-4.

Here are the Capitals-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Hurricanes Odds

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +140

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Capitals vs Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Capitals Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Capitals is led by Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin leads the team in goals coming in with 37 goals and 26 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points this year. Ovechkin has nine goals and seven assists this year on the power play. Dylan Strome joins Ovechkin on the top line. Strome leads the team in assists and points, coming in with 23 goals and 47 assists. He also has six goals and 21 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Aliaksei Protas. Protas is second on the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 30 goals and 35 assists, good for 65 points.

The second line is led by Pierre-Luc Dubois and Tom Wilson. Dubois is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 19 goals and 43 assists this year, good for 62 points. Wilson comes into the game with 31 goals and 29 assists, sitting fifth on the team in points this year. The line is rounded out by Connor McMichael. McMichael comes in with 25 goals and 29 assists this year, sitting sixth on the team in points this year.

With Charlie Lindgren confirmed in goal for Tuesday night, Logan Thompson is expected to be in goal for the Capitals. He is 31-5-6 on the year with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He is top seven in the NHL in wins, goals-against average, and save percentage. In March he was 6-2-1 with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage.

Why the Hurricanes Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Hurricanes is led by Sebastian Aho. Aho leads the team in points and assists on the year. Aho comes into the game with 28 goals and 41 assists, good for 69 total points. He is joined on the top line by Jackson Blake and Seth Jarvis. Blake has just 12 goals and 16 assists, but Jarvis is second on the team in points, coming in with 29 goals and 29 assists this year. His goal total leads the team.

Meanwhile, Andrei Svechnikov leads the second line. He comes in with 19 goals and 26 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points. He is joined on the line by Jack Roslovic. Roslovic is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 21 goals and 14 assists. Finally, Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid from the blue line. He has seven goals and 34 assists on the year, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Frederik Andersen is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 12-5-0 on the year with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .919 percentage. He has won six straight starts, and in March, was 6-1 with a 1.58 goals against average and a .939 save percentage.

Final Capitals-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. One major reason is Frederik Andersen. He has given up just 11 goals over his last seven starts. Still, Logan Thompson has been just as solid for the Capitals. While the Capitals have had some small struggles, they still have scored 3.63 goals per game this year. They will most likely not score that many in this one, but they will score enough to get the win.

Final Capitals-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Capitals ML (+140)