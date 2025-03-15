ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Jersey Devils will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in a showdown at PPG Paints Arena. It's a divisional clash as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Devils-Penguins prediction and pick.

The Devils lead the head-to-head series 145-127, with 17 other matches ending in a tie. Recently, the Devils have gone 9-1 over the past 10 games against the Pens, displaying dominance. This season, the Devils blanked the Penguins 3-0 on December 21 at the Prudential Center, and beat the Pens 3-2 on February 4 at PPG Paints Arena.

Here are the Devils-Penguins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Devils-Penguins Odds

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -150

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +125

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Devils vs Penguins

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

TV: ABC + ESPN+

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite being in a prime position to make the playoffs, things look dire in New Jersey. For one, Jack Hughes is out for the season, giving the Devils a critical player they will be out again. Dougie Hamilton will miss the rest of the regular season with a lower-body injury.

These injuries would devastate most teams. However, the Devils have persevered and even defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Thursday, overcoming one of the best teams in the NHL and two of the best players in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Devils are 5-5 since Hughes's injury, highlighting a resilience that other teams would not have. They will need it for the stretch run, especially with a few more weeks remaining until the postseason begins.

Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt must continue to step up for the Devils. Significantly, Hischier has one goal and two assists in the one game he played this season against the Pens, while Bratt has one goal and three assists. Hischier centers the first line with Timo Meier and Stefan Noesen, while Bratt plays on the wing with Cody Glass and Erik Haula on the second line.

But the Devils have defeated the Penguins twice this season, mainly to a suffocating defense. Amazingly, they allowed just 12 shots in their shutout win on December 12. That in itself highlights how good this defense can be. Yet, the Devils still added some depth to their defense earlier this month when they added Brian Dumoulin in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks. Dumoulin is a minutes eater and can check down an opposing player, and do a lot to prevent shots from getting to the net.

The Devils will cover the spread if the top two lines can produce some results and fire some pucks at the net. Then, the defense must continue to clamp down and not allow one of the best players of all time to have any room.

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

It's no secret that the Penguins are a bad team and likely will be one for years. Also, they have struggled consistently against the Devils over the past few seasons. But the Penguins still have “The Kid,” who is no longer one himself.

Sidney Crosby is one of the all-time greats and continues to cement his name among the game's best. Remarkably, he still has netted a point-per-game pace this season at age 37. But the Penguins have not done enough to surround him with other talent. Yes, Rickard Rakell can shoot the puck. But who else is there?

This is where the Penguins must figure out a game plan. While Crosby continues to center the first line, future Hall of Famer Evgeni Malkin centers the second line. He is not nearly as effective as he once was and not nearly as productive as Crosby. But the talent is still there, and Malkin has also maintained a point-per-game pace, with 63 points in 62 games. Now is the time for Malkin to help generate some scoring chances against this tough defense.

The Penguins will cover the spread if Crosby and Malkin can both find ways to be productive on offense. Then, they must prevent the Devils from getting good shots.

Final Devils-Penguins Prediction & Pick

The Devils are 26-38 against the spread, while the Penguins are 33-34. Additionally, the Devils are 13-21 against the spread on the road, while the Pens are 15-18 against the spread at home. The Devils are 24-38-2 against the over/under, while the Penguins are 34-32-1 against the over/under.

The Devils are hurting right now. Yet, they are still winning. This speaks to the amazing organizational depth. Still, I can see the Penguins making this a game as they did the last time these teams squared off in Pittsburgh. I am rolling with the Penguins to cover the spread at home.

Final Devils-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-205)