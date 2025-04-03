ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Guardians will stay in Southern California for a showdown with the Los Angeles Angels. It will be a battle at the Big A as we continue our MLB odds series and make a Guardians-Angels prediction and pick.

Guardians-Angels Projected Starters

Gavin Williams vs. Jose Soriano

Gavin Williams (0-0) with a 3.60 ERA.

Last Start: Williams went five innings in his last outing, allowing two earned runs on four hits, striking out two, and walking one in a no-decision against the Kansas City Royals

Away Splits: Williams is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA in his one road start.

Jose Soriano (1-0) with a 0.00 ERA

Last Start: Soriano hurled seven shutout innings in his last start, allowing two hits, striking out five, and walking two in a win over the Chicago White Sox.

Home Splits: This will be the Home Opener for the Angels.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Angels Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -120

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 7.5 (-124)

Under: 7.5 (+102)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Angels

Time: 9:38 PM ET/6:38 PM PT

TV: MLB.TV

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jose Ramirez is ready to show the world what he is capable of. Overall, he remains one of the best power bats in the nation. Ramirez had his ups and downs last season, batting .238 with four home runs, nine RBIs, and seven runs against the Angels. Now, expect him to try and replicate those numbers.

Steven Kwan has dominated the Angels throughout his career. Remarkably, he is batting .395 with 15 hits, two RBIs, and seven runs against the Halos. Kyle Manzardo has had a decent start this season, hitting .250 with two home runs, seven RBIs, and three runs. So far, the offense is doing well, ranking 13th in batting average. But the Guardians are also 22nd in runs.

The pitching has not been good for the Guardians so far. Ultimately, they are 19th in team ERA. The Guardians must do everything they can to get the ball to Emmanuel Chase. The rest of the bullpen just needs to figure it out if they want to secure this victory.

The Guardians will cover the spread if their lineup can string some hits together to build big innings. Then, their pitching must hold up, and Williams must control his pitches.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels are expected to be one of the worst teams in baseball. However, they have had a good start to their season, going 4-2 over six games. The real test begins now, as they have their home opener against a top-tier team that can throw down with the best of them. Of course, it all starts with Mike Trout.

Trout has big expectations for himself this season. He fully expects to stay healthy and compete for the MVP award. Now, he hopes to give the Halos' fans a good experience in the home opener. Logan O'Hoppe is a young hitter who can make an impact. Unfortunately, he has struggled to start the season, hitting just .188 with two home runs, five RBIs, and two runs. O'Hoppe seems like he is an “all or nothing” type of player with two bombs early in the season.

Nolan Schanuel is a young stud who looks to produce. Significantly, he is batting .292 with three RBIs and three runs. Conversely, veteran Jorge Soler is batting just .200 with one RBI and two runs. Jo Adell sustained a hip injury last week against the Chicago White Sox. While he has played with it, it is something to monitor.

The bullpen did well until it completely collapsed on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. Somehow, it allowed eight earned runs, completely letting the Cardinals do whatever they wanted. Their relievers must perform significantly better to give the Halos a chance.

The Angels will cover the spread if their offense generates some hits and snags the early lead. Then, the bullpen cannot make mistakes and find a way to locate the strike zone.

Final Guardians-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Guardians are 3-3 against the spread, while the Angels are 2-4 against the spread. Ultimately, these teams have not played enough games to gauge other play aspects. It is noteworthy that this will be the home opener for the Angels, while the Guardians will continue their season-opening road trip.

The Guardians have a good starting pitcher. While Soriano was excellent in his first start, expecting him to replicate those numbers is challenging. But I do think the Angels will cover the spread at home to keep this game close.

Final Guardians-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5 (-164)