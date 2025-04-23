ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Maple Leafs look for the 3-0 series lead as they visit the Ottawa Senators. It is time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Maple Leafs-Senators Game 3 prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, the Maple Leafs were dominant. The Maple Leafs took a 2-1 lead into the second period, where both John Tavares and William Nylander scored on the power play to make it 4-1. Ottawa would get one back in the third, but Toronto would go on to win the game 6-2. Game two would be tighter. Morgan Rielly and John Tavares both scored in the first period to make it 2-0. Still, Brady Tkachuk would score on the power play in the second period, and then Adam Guadette scored in the third period to tie the game. This would lead to overtime, where Max Domi would win the game for Toronto with his first goal of the playoffs.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Senators Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Maple Leafs-Senators Game 3 Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+225)

Moneyline: -110

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-290)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs. Senators Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Maple Leafs Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Maple Leafs is led by the combination of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. Marner led the team in points in the regular season, having 27 goals and 75 assists, good for 102 points. Marner has a goal and three assists in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Matthews was third on the team in points with 33 goals and 45 assists. Matthews has three assists in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Matthew Knies, who had 29 goals and 29 assists in the regular season. Knies has already recorded a goal in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the second line is led by William Nylander. Nylander was second on the team in points while leading the team in goals. He had 45 goals with 39 assists in the regular season. Nylander has a goal and two assists in the playoffs. He is joined on the line by John Tavares, who finished the regular season with 38 goals and 36 assists this year. Tavares has two goals and two assists in the playoffs. Finally, Morgan Rielly was solid from the blue line, finishing the year with seven goals and 34 assists. Rielly has scored twice in the playoffs.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to be in the goal for Toronto in this one. He was 21-8-3 in the regular season with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. He has been great in the playoffs, allowing just four goals on 61 shots. That is good for a .934 save percentage.

Why the Senators Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Senators' top line is led by Tim Stutzle. He finished the regular season leading the team in assists and points, having 24 goals and 55 assists, good for 79 points. Stutzle has one assist in the playoffs. He is joined on the top line by Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux. Tkachuk led the team in goals in the regular season, having 29 goals and 26 assists. Tkachuk has one goal in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Giroux had 15 goals and 35 assists this season. Giroux has one assist in the playoffs.

The second line is home to Drake Batherson. He was second on the team in points this year, having 26 goals and 42 assists. Batherson has one goal in the playoffs. He is joined on the line by Dylan Cozens. Cozens had five goals and 11 assists in his 21 games with the Senators. Cozen has one assist in the playoffs. Finally, Jake Sanderson has been solid from the blue line. He finished the regular season with 11 goals and 46 assists.

Linus Ullmark is expected to be in the goal for the Senators in this one. He was 25-14-3 this past year with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He has struggled so far in the playoffs, allowing nine goals on 45 shots, good for just a .800 save percentage.

Final Maple Leafs-Senators Prediction & Pick

The odds suggest a tight game in this Stanley Cup Playoffs game. Still, the difference in goaltending will be the difference in this game. Anthony Stolarz was third in the NHL in goals-against average and first in save percentage this year. He has continued that quality play in the playoffs, having a save percentage over .925 in both games. Meanwhile, Linus Ullmark was tied for ninth in the NHL in save percentage but 23rd in goals-against average. He has struggled heavily in the first two games. He has been below .860 in save percentage in both games. The Maple Leafs have taken advantage of their scoring chances and will continue to do so in this game. They take the 3-0 series lead in this one.

Final Maple Leafs-Senators Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-110)