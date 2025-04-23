ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Clippers return home to host the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of the Western Conference first round! It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Nuggets fumbled their opportunity to take a 2-0 lead when the Clippers defeated them in Denver in Game 2. The Clippers led for a majority of Game 1, but slipped up late, and the Nuggets took advantage. Game 2 was similar as the Clippers controlled the game from the second quarter on. If Denver wants a chance to win this series, then they must split the two games in Los Angeles at a bare minimum. If they go down 3-1 with how well the Clippers are playing right now, then that will be a wrap for their season.

Kawhi Leonard put on a vintage performance in Game 2. He dropped 39 points and only missed four shots total. That kind of night will be tough to beat, but if Kawhi puts on a similar performance in Game 3, then the Clippers will be in great shape. Ivica Zubac played great, and James Harden and Norman Powell played well enough to give them the edge in Game 2. LA will be looking to sweep the two games at home to give them a favorable chance of advancing to the next round.

Here are the Nuggets-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Nuggets-Clippers Game 3 Odds

Denver Nuggets: +5 (-108)

Moneyline: +176

Los Angeles Clippers: -5 (-112)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 214 (-110)

Under: 214 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: NBA TV

Why the Nuggets Will Cover the Spread/Win

Denver failed to cover in the first two games of the series and now travels on the road, where they are 24-17 on the season. They were favored in the first two matchups but will come into Thursday's game as underdogs. The Clippers are expected to win by about 4-6 points coming off a huge win to steal home-court advantage.

So far in the two games, Nikola Jokic continues to dominate the stat sheet. He averages 27.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, and 3.0 steals per game. He will always put his team in a position to win games, but it's the late-game moments that hurt the Nuggets when he isn't getting the help needed to finish. Despite those numbers, the Joker needs someone other than Jamal Murray to show up late in games.

Murray is averaging 22 points per game, and Aaron Gordon is at 19.5, however, Michael Porter Jr. is sitting at 9.0 points per game. Porter was able to practice on Wednesday, according to interim coach David Adelman, so he should be healthy and available for Game 3. Porter Jr. is dealing with a shoulder injury, causing his scoring to decrease.

The keys for Denver to cover this spread include a big night from Jokic, Porter Jr available and putting up 15+ points, and for Russell Westbrook to avoid turnovers and mistakes late in games. If those happen, then Denver can keep this within a five-point deficit.

Why the Clippers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers entered the postseason as one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They have won nine of their last 11 games and ended the regular season winners of eight straight. LA had the second-best defense in the Western Conference during the regular season, allowing only 108.2 points game game, behind only the OKC Thunder. They ended with a +1.2 point differential over the Nuggets, which may not seem like a lot, but over the course of the season, they did a much better job defending compared to Denver, who allowed 116.9 points per game. It seemed as if the Clippers could do whatever they wanted offensively in Game 2, and if that happens again, then they will take a 2-1 lead.

Kawhi and Harden are averaging 55 points together in the two games. They both are putting on clinics offensively despite their age increasing. They both are averaging north of 40 minutes per game as well. When healthy, these two are two of the best to ever do it.

Zubac is a great player to have on your team going up against Jokic. No one will ever be able to stop him, but Zubac has a unique skillset that can help wear out Jokic. Zubac rebounds well and can score in the paint. The better he plays, the more worn out Jokic will be late in games. The center is averaging 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in the two games so far. His 4.5 offensive boards are also huge for the Clippers' momentum.

LA ended 45-35-2 against the spread and covered in the first two games.

Final Nuggets-Clippers Prediction & Pick

This should be another close finish as the game will be neck and neck all night. I like the Clippers to get the job done at home. Kawhi and Harden will help lead the Clippers to win and take a 2-1 lead. Moneyline is the safer pick.

Final Nuggets-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Clippers ML (-210)