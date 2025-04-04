ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Royals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Orioles-Royals.

The Baltimore Orioles could become a great team this season, or they could become an ordinary team, or they could be somewhere in between. The O's get back Felix Bautista as their closer after his injury last year limited the Baltimore bullpen and lowered the team's ceiling. That's a reason to think the Orioles can return to their 2023 standard, when they were the best team in the American League in the regular season.

On the other hand, the Orioles no longer have slugger Anthony Santander, who is now with the Toronto Blue Jays. Starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez is injured. 2024 ace Corbin Burnes has relocated to Arizona to be with the Diamondbacks for 2025. There are reasons to think the Orioles might not put all the pieces together in what is expected to be a very competitive and contentious American League East. Baltimore could rise or fall or maintain its position. In 2024, the Orioles didn't win the East — unlike 2023 — but they did make the playoffs. The goal is to win the division, but making the playoffs is always an acceptable result. The key is to actually perform in the playoffs, which neither the 2023 nor 2024 Baltimore teams did. First things first: Get back to October.

Orioles-Royals Projected Starters

Dean Kremer vs Seth Lugo

Dean Kremer (1-0) did not pitch particularly well in his season debut against the Blue Jays, but he received ample run support. The Orioles — given the Grayson Rodriguez injury — have a limited starting pitching rotation and therefore need Kremer to give them innings and consistency.

Last Start: March 29 at Toronto Blue Jays — 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 6 K

Seth Lugo (0-0) had a bumpy first start of the season last weekend. Like a lot of MLB starting pitchers, his first start of the year was not sharp. That's not cause for alarm, but it is a a wakeup call and an instant challenge. Elite pitchers shake off rust and get into the season sooner rather than later. Lugo is a seasoned veteran who needs to give the Royals the consistency he provided last season. A strong outing here would set the Royals on a course for a playoff berth for the second straight year.

Last Start: March 29 vs Cleveland Guardians — 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 4 K

Here are the Orioles-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Royals Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -102

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Orioles vs Royals

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

TV: MASN (Orioles) | FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City (Royals)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are expected to have star Gunnar Henderson in their lineup for this game. That is obviously big news and something which should give this offense a shot in the arm. Baltimore's offense looked good against the Boston Red Sox and should be able to carry that level of form into this game against the Royals. Seth Lugo was not especially sharp in his first start and might need a few weeks to return to being his best.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals' offense played one really good game in Milwaukee versus the Brewers but then struggled as that series continued. The Royals now return home to face struggling Baltimore pitcher Dean Kremer, whom they should be able to hammer for several runs. KC should be able to cover the spread.

Final Orioles-Royals Prediction & Pick

We lean to the Royals, but the O's getting Gunnar Henderson back makes us recommend that you wait for a live play in this game.

Final Orioles-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals moneyline