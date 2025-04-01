ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an Atlantic Division battle as the Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

The Panthers come into Tuesday night sitting at 44-26-3 on the year, which places them in third in the Atlantic Division. Still, the Panthers are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, and just three points out of first in the Division. They will play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night before traveling from Montreal to Toronto for this Wednesday game.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are 45-25-4 on the year, which places them in the top spot in the Atlantic Divison. The Maple Leafs, hoping to make a run at the Stanley Cup, are closing in on clinching a playoff spot, which could be clinched with a win in this game. In their last game, they faced the Anaheim Ducks. The Maple Leafs took a 1-0 lead on a Max Domi goal in the first period. Mitch Marner would make it 2-0 in the second, but Leo Carlsson made it a one-goal game before the end of the period. Early in the thrid period, the Ducks would tie the game, but Steven Lorentz would score mid-way through the third and the Maple LEafs took the 3-2 victory.

Here are the Panthers-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Maple Leafs Odds

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: +100

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Panthers vs Maple Leafs

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Panthers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Panthers' top line is led by Sam Reinhart. Reinhart leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 36 goals and 40 assists, good for 76 total points. Further, he has 11 goals and 17 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Aleksander Barkov is second on the team in points and leads in assists, joining Reinhart on the top line. He comes in with 19 goals and 48 assists this year, with nine goals and 19 assists on the power play. Carter Verhaeghe rounds out the line, sitting fifth on the team in points with 17 goals and 30 assists this year.

It is Sam Bennett who leads the second line. He is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 25 goals and 24 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Brad Marchand, who has one assist in his two games with the Panthers. Finally, Anton Lundell has been solid from the third line, coming in with 16 goals and 26 assists this year.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be in goal for the Panthers in this one. He is 31-16-2 on the year with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Bobrovsky is 3-2-0 in his last five starts. He was dominant in March. In March he was 7-3 with a 1.59 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

Why the Maple Leafs Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for Toronto is led by the combination of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. Marner leads the team in assists and points this year. He comes into the game with 23 goals and 68 assists, good for 91 points. He also has six goals and 26 assists on the power play. Matthews is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 29 goals and 39 assists this year. They are joined on the line by Matthew Knies. Knies is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 25 goals and 24 assists.

Meanwhile, William Nylander leads the second line, sitting as the team leader in goals and second in points. He comes into the game with 42 goals and 37 assists this year while having 12 goals and 18 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by John Tavares. Tavares has 35 goals and 34 assists this year, with 12 goals and seven assists on the power play.

It is expected to be Anthony Stolarz in the net for this one. He is 16-8-3 on the year with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. Stolarz is third in the NHL in goals against and tied for second in save percentage. He has won each of his last three starts.

Final Panthers-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs are favored in terms of odds in this NHL game. While the Panthers will be playing their second game in two nights, it is hard to ignore how well Sergei Bobrovsky is playing. He has not allowed more than three goals in a goal in 13 straight starts. Further, he has allowed two or fewer in eight of his last 13 games. Meanwhile, while Anthony Stolarz has won three straight, he lost five in a row before that. Further, he had a 2.71 goals-against average in March. Take the better goaltender and the Panthers in this one.

Final Panthers-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Panthers ML (+100)