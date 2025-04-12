ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies for Game 2 of a 3-game series at Petco Park. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Padres prediction and pick.

The Rockies and Padres play Game 1 on Friday night, with German Marquez going up against Nick Pivetta.

Rockies-Padres Projected Starters

Chase Dollander vs. Kyle Hart

Chase Dollander (1-0) with a 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP in 5.0 innings.

Last Start: 4 ER, 7 hits allowed, two home runs allowed, six strikeouts in the 12-5 win over the Athletics.

Kyle Hart (1-0) with an 11.12 ERA, 2.12 WHIP in 5.2 innings.

Last Start: 0.2 innings, two hits allowed, five earned runs, four walks in the 8-7 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Home Splits: 1 start, five hits, two earned runs, 4 K's, 1 walk in a win over the Atlanta Braves.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Padres Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +142

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Padres

Time: 8:40 ET/5:40 PT

TV: Padres.TV, Rockies.TV, MLB.TV

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rockies' top prospect Chase Dollander is in the big leagues. He's lined up to start Game 2 of the series. He had a rough debut against the Athletics but saw some great signs by striking out six hitters. Dollander allowed two homers, but that is common at Coors Field. The pitch count reached 79. I don't expect the Rockies to let him go north of 90 pitches this early in his career. In a game like this, facing a very good Padres lineup, he needs to focus on a clean four innings. If he can limit the lineup two times through, he will give the Rockies a chance to stay in this contest.

Padres' Jackson Merrill is on the IL. Not having to face him is a good thing for the Rockies. Furthermore, Jake Cronenworth was added to the IL on Friday and will miss this series as well as the next with a rib fracture. It is likely Fernando Tatis Jr. will play, but not having to face two elite left-handed hitters is a positive for Dollander and the ‘Rocks.

Colorado only has three wins on the year, mostly because their offense hasn't stepped up. The starting rotation has been decent and playing above expectations. Brenton Doyle is batting .321 with a .904 OPS as the team's top hitter. He has three homers and 12 RBIs on the season. Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon are hitting the ball well, both hitting at least .277. Kyle Farmer has also seen success. batting .302 with 10 hits on the year, 4th on the team. Doyle's 0.7 WAR is tied for 17th in the league.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres are banged up but are winning games regardless. They will be without Merrill and Cronenworth for the series but are capable of generating runs without them. The Rockies always play the Padres well at Petco Park, so this game is not a given. The Padres will utilize their No. 5 starter in the rotation, who has not pitched well this season. He will be on a short leash, and the bullpen, which has been the best in baseball, may be utilized in early. SD already has seven saves on the season and are 7th in team ERA at 3.32, but the bullpen's ERA is 1.65, the best in the majors.

With Tatis in the lineup, avoiding the IL, the Padres dodged a bullet. He, alongside Luis Arraez and Manny Machado, form a dynamic trio. They get on base at a high rate and will give the rookie fits on the mound. The Friars will need to see others step up, however. Those three can't do it on their own. Xander Bogaerts, Gavin Sheets, Elias Diaz, and Jason Heyward need to have a big game.

As they did last year for a majority of the season, the Friars are one of the best offensive teams in average and hits. They currently lead the MLB in average at .286, as the next highest team is the St. Louis Cardinals at .278. The Padres are also tied for 3rd in hits at 124 with St. Louis and tied for 11th in RBIs with 52.

Tatis Jr. is 7th in the league in average at .364 and adds two homers and seven RBIs. Tatis returns to the lineup Friday night and should be available for this game as well.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick

I can see a lot of runs being scored this game. Take the Padres to barely sneak by the Rockies and the Over to reach nine runs.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (-168), Over 8.5 (-105)