The Phoenix Suns will travel to San Francisco to battle the Golden State Warriors. It will be a Pacific Division showdown as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Suns-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Suns lead the head-head series 151-114. Additionally, the Suns are 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Warriors. But the Warriors are 3-2 over their last five games at home against the Suns. The Suns and Warriors have split the season series so far, with the home team winning each game. The Warriors edged out the Suns 109-105 in the last game at Oracle Arena.

Here are the Suns-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Warriors Odds

Phoenix Suns: +1 (-112)

Moneyline: -104

Golden State Warriors: -1 (-108)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Warriors

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area and Arizona Family

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

Kevin Durant leads the Suns into Oracle and will look to carry them on his back as they attempt to gain ground in the Western Conference. Ultimately, they will look to replicate the effort from their home win against the Warriors.

When the Suns beat the Warriors in November, they did it by starting fast, building a 35-29 lead after the first quarter before ballooning to 66-49 at halftime. While they struggled in the third quarter, they recovered their footing in the fourth to hold onto the win.

Devin Booker played well, scoring 27 points and nine assists while shooting 8 for 20 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from the three-point line. Meanwhile, Durant added 21 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 7 for 20 from the field, including 3 for 8 from the triples. Tyus Jones had 19 points while shooting 7 for 9 from the hardwood. Likewise, Grayson Allen had 17 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from the triples. Royce O'Neale finished with 11 points off the bench while shooting 4 for 6.

The Suns shot 48.1 percent from the field, including 51.4 percent from the three-point line. Also, they held the Warriors to 41.3 percent from the field, including 35 percent from the triples. The Suns won the board battle 45-43. Furthermore, they blocked nine shots and had four steals.

The Suns will cover the spread if Durant and Booker can continue shooting the basketball well. Then, they need to contain Stephen Curry and force the Warriors into making mistakes.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

Stephen Curry moved up the all-time scoring list, and continues to hum even as he gets older. Significantly, it has not been an easy season for the Warriors as they currently sit outside of the play-in spots. They must replicate what they did in their last win over the Suns.

When the Warriors beat the Suns in December, they started strong, leading 34-27 after the first quarter. Then, a bad second quarter put them in a 65-61 halftime deficit. The Warriors stayed competitive to keep themselves in the game. Finally, they had an amazing fourth quarter and held the Suns to 14 points to finally get the win.

Curry finished with 22 points while shooting 9 for 22 from the floor, including 4 for 13 from the three-point line. Meanwhile, Draymond Green had 16 points while shooting 6 for 9 from the floor. Green currently has a calf injury and might not play in this game. Yet, Trayce Jackson-Davis will play and had 16 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 6 for 11 from the hardwood. Dennis Schroeder had 11 points while shooting 4 for 13. Jonathan Kuminga will not play in this game because of an ankle injury and was one of the main reasons for the win against the Warriors, with 34 points off the bench.

The Warriors shot 41.8 percent from the field and held the Suns to 42.4 percent. Ultimately, the difference was the board battle, as the Warriors won 49-46. Golden State also had eight steals and blocked seven steals.

The Warriors will cover the spread if Curry can shoot the rock well and he gets help from others. Then, they must contain Durant and Booker.

Final Suns-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Suns are 16-29-1 against the spread, while the Warriors are 23-23-1 against the spread. Moreover, the Suns are 9-13 against the spread on the road, while the Warriors are 12-14 against the spread at home. The Suns are 5-5 against the spread when facing the Pacific Division, while the Warriors are 1-8 against the spread while facing the Pacific.

The Suns and Warriors are in a similar position right now. However, the Suns are slightly healthier and will look to get another win against the Warriors, this time on the road. Durant will be the difference as the Suns go into Oracle and cover the spread against the Warriors.

Final Suns-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Suns +1 (-112)