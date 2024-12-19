On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL announced the eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which has been given out since 2013 to the player who “demonstrates the on-field qualities of great sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for opponents, and integrity in competition.” Along with Cooper Kupp, Budda Baker, Leonard Williams, Kyle Juszczyk, Tua Tagovailoa, Maxx Crosby, and Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills MVP candidate quarterback Josh Allen rounded out the finalists.

In order to boost Allen's candidacy, the Buffalo Bills social media team produced a video highlighting the qualities that the Art Rooney Award winner is expected to exemplify… or something like that.

Expand Tweet

Okay, on second thought, maybe this video doesn't do the best job of highlighting why Allen received the nomination, but clearly, Allen's contemporaries — NFL players are the ones who vote on this award — recognize that the Bills quarterback is not only one of the most talented players in the NFL, but also one of the ones who carries himself in a way that shines a positive light on the National Football League.

Josh Allen goes Superman during MVP-caliber 2024 season

Following what was arguably the worst performance of his career in a Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans, Josh Allen has put on the Superman cape and led the Bills to an 8-1 record. The only blemish came at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams… a game in which Allen contributed six total touchdowns — three passing, three rushing — 342 passing yards and 82 rushing yards. Even in defeat, Allen likely improved his MVP chances.

As things stand right now, Allen is the commanding favorite to win the MVP and with a win over the Lions in Detroit, Buffalo has emerged as the new favorite to win the Super Bowl. But Bills fans know all too well how postseason heartbreak can shatter even the most successful regular seasons. It's happened time and time again.

But something about this season feels different. Maybe it's because the Chiefs feel more beatable than they have at any point in the last three years. Maybe it's because Baltimore, like Buffalo, has had their postseason short-comings over the last half-decade. Or maybe it's because Allen is heading toward his first MVP and in some way, he feels invincible.