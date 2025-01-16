The Buffalo Bills dominated the Denver Broncos in all facets of the game (except fake punts) in a Wild Card round blowout. Now Buffalo will host the Baltimore Ravens for a Divisional round clash showcasing two of the best quarterbacks in the league. While John Harbaugh has two-time MVP Lamar Jackson as his signal caller, the longtime Ravens’ coach can’t help but be impressed by Bills’ QB Josh Allen.

Harbaugh was asked for his thoughts on Buffalo’s star passer and the admiration was palpable. “[He’s the] ultimate-type competitor. Obviously, he has that he's a fiery personality. We saw that his rookie year. I remember he came over in the sideline, and him and [Terrell] Suggs or something. I don't know what happened. He was hit on the sideline or something, and he came up swinging. I respected that. I did tell him, I said, ‘Woah, woah. Calm down,'” Harbaugh recalled per a press conference transcript provided by the Ravens Media Center.

“I saw him at The Masters like that next year – that spring – and had a chance to hang out with him. He was there with Sam Darnold, and [we] had a few laughs about that whole deal, but [I have a] lot of respect for him. [He's a] competitive guy,” Harbaugh added.

Allen has blossomed into the second-best dual threat quarterback in the league, behind only Jackson who made history as the only QB to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 800 yards in a single season this year.

John Harbaugh tips his cap to Bills’ QB Josh Allen

Both Allen and Jackson had MVP-caliber seasons in 2024. While Jackson ultimately put up slightly gaudier stats, Allen led his Bills to the better record (13-4) and the higher seed in the AFC.

Allen’s sustained excellence over the past five seasons has made the Bills perennial title contenders. Now, he’ll square off against Baltimore’s dynamic offense for the right to advance to the Championship game.

The Bills executed the perfect game plan in their Wild Card win over the Broncos, possessing the ball for more than 41 minutes of game time. And Allen passed Jim Kelly for the franchise playoff passing touchdown record with an incredible fourth down connection with running back Ty Johnson in the back of the end zone.

Last season the Bills moved on from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, promoting Joe Brady in his place. The move paid off as Brady understands how to use Allen without putting all the weight of every down on the quarterback’s shoulders. The pairing has been so beneficial that Allen has even attempted to scare other teams off who might be interested in hiring Brady as their head coach as the QB wants the OC back in 2025.