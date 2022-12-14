By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Josh Allen has got a new receiving threat in the form of his old teammate Cole Beasley, who was recently signed to the practice squad. As the pair are now reunited in Buffalo, the Bills’ quarterback seemed elated to be able to throw passes to Beasley again.

Speaking on Wednesday, Allen was asked how he felt about the Bills signing of Beasley. First reported by Matt Parino of Syracuse.com, Allen said he missed playing alongside his former teammate. Buffalo’s quarterback went on to say that he found out last week there was a chance that Beasley could return.

Upon hearing that news, Allen reportedly went to Bills’ General Manager Brandon Beane and told him that the team would love to have Beasley back.

Cole Beasley briefly retired after appearing in two games with the Buccaneers earlier this season. He caught just four passes for 17 yards. However, with the Bills in the middle of a Super Bowl chase, Beasley felt ready to return to the field and play in the NFL once again this season.

The last time Beasley suited up for the Bills, in 2021, he caught 82 passes for 693 yards and a touchdown. His 112 targets tied for 28th highest in the league. Allen clearly liked having him, as he finished the regular season with 4,407 passing yards, eighth highest in the NFL.

Sitting at 10-3 and leading the AFC East, Buffalo seems ready for a deep playoff run. Bringing Beasley back will not only give them a sound receiving option, but a veteran voice who knows how to win and how to win with the Bills.