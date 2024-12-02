Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made a shocking play against the San Francisco 49ers, catching his own pass for a touchdown. The Bills-49ers snow-day showdown ended up being a snow-game beatdown, as Sean McDermott's team clinched the AFC East in the 35-10 home win. Buffalo's recently engaged quarterback has had a great week overall, as the Bills are looking to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

According to The Buffalo News sports columnist Ryan O'Halloran, Josh Allen's viral play was the fourth time a player caught his own touchdown pass. The last time this happened was in the 2017 AFC Wild Card Playoffs by Tennesee Titans QB Marcus Mariota.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills made another statement Sunday night

The shocking thing about Mariota's six-yard touchdown pass and catch is that the play took place when the Tennessee Titans were down 21-3 at the Kansas City Chiefs. That play sparked an incredible rally that ended in a 22-21 win for the Titans. Allens' touchdown reception didn't inspire a rally, as the Bills did not need one, being up 21-3 when it happened. For the game, the MVP candidate threw for two touchdowns, ran for one, and caught one. Overall, Allen had just as many touchdowns as incompletions on the night.

The Bills will now officially host a playoff game at home, having won the AFC East for the fifth straight year. Sean McDermott's team is now just one Kansas City Chiefs' loss away from controlling its destiny to be the one seed in the conference.

Sunday night ultimately showed how that could be a massive advantage for Buffalo. The more snow games, the better for Josh Allen and company. The dual-threat quarterback has the arm strength to thrive in any weather. Buffalo is currently on a seven-game winning streak, with the standout victory being the home win over the then-undefeated Chiefs.

Heading into Week 13, Allen had 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions. The two-time Pro Bowler has also run for five touchdowns, recording a QBR that ranks fourth in the league. Those stats and the Bills' success this season could make Allen the fifth MVP winner in franchise history. The last Buffalo great to get this award was Thurman Thomas.

Despite the individual accolades at stake, Allen does not care about the awards. Buffalo is in title-or-bust mode and in a place that many NFL teams envy.

Look ahead, Sean McDermott's 10-2 team has five games left. Three of them are against division opponents: two against the New England Patriots and one against the New York Jets. Buffalo additionally has a couple of matchups on the road against NFC teams. One of them could be a foreshadowing of Super Bowl LIX. December 15th, the Bills will travel to Detroit to take on the 11-1 Lions. A Super Bowl between those two organizations would be one for the ages, as both have never held the Lombardi Trophy.

Overall, Josh Allen made another statement to the league on national television. However, it all comes down to what happens in January for Buffalo and, if things go well, February.