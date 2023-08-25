WWE superstar Bray Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda, tragically died on Thursday at age 36. No official cause of death has been released yet, but condolences are pouring into his family, including his finance, JoJo Offerman.

While Offerman hadn’t posted anything on social media as of Friday about Bray Wyatt’s death, it didn’t stop fans from flocking to her Instagram page to post messages of support and condolences after the sudden, tragic passing.

Her second-most recent post from May 23 is a picture of her and Bray Wyatt on his birthday with the caption, “Happy Birthday to my best friend, soulmate, and partner for life. I’m so grateful for you and our family. I love you always.”

Fans have also left messages under her latest post of the couple’s daughter on her birthday from May 27.

And WWE fans aren’t the only ones taking to social media to share condolences, thoughts, prayers, and remembrances of Bray Wyatt. Many WWE superstars have posted their messages to Windham Rotunda and his family on Twitter, including LA Knight, with whom Bray Wyatt had his last WWE match against.

Also sharing touching messages for the deceased wrestler were WWE past and present superstars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, The Miz, and Alexa Bliss.

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… pic.twitter.com/i9zlbJIOL3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

The world lost a good one today. Bray Wyatt’s story telling ability along with his unique creativity in the ring was a force that kept your eyes glued to the television screen. Windham Rotunda’s fun-loving, free spirit paired with his infectious laugh is what I will truly miss… pic.twitter.com/tV3NJCeVpY — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 25, 2023

I’m just in shock. Extremely heart broken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. An Amazing & kind friend. one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you’ve brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you.… pic.twitter.com/QELzyKKkNI — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 24, 2023

Retired WWE superstar the Big Show emotionally discussed his friend’s passing as well.

Paul Wight talks about Bray Wyatt's passing. Full interviewhttps://t.co/3I9hhsQpL4 pic.twitter.com/ODDCBQ24xE — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 25, 2023

So, who is Bray Wyatt’s finance, JoJo Offerman?

Joseann Alexie Offerman, better known as the former WWE wrestler and ring announcer JoJo Offerman, is the daughter of former Major League Baseball pitcher Jose Offerman and worked in the WWE from 2013 to 2021. She was also a cast member in the first season of the E! Network’s WWE-focused reality show, Total Divas.

Offerman and Windham Rotunda had their first child together, son Knash Sixx, on May 18, 2019. Daughter Hyrie Von was born almost exactly a year later, on May 28, 2020. Rotunda and Offerman officially got engaged on April 28, 2022, according to her Instagram account.

Offerman and her father aren’t the only famous athletes in Windham Rotunda’s family tree. His brother is professional wrestler Bo Dallas, his father is former WWE superstar Mike Rotunda (IRS), his uncle is WWE Hall of Fame member of the Four Horsemen, Barry Windham, and his grandfather was WWWF wrestler Blackjack Mulligan.

While there is no official news about Bray Wyatt's cause of death, several outlets are reporting that it was from a heart attack related to his bout with COVID-19 that “exacerbated a heart issue.”