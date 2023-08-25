WWE superstar Bray Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda, tragically died on Thursday at age 36. No official cause of death has been released yet, but condolences are pouring into his family, including his finance, JoJo Offerman.

While Offerman hadn’t posted anything on social media as of Friday about Bray Wyatt’s death, it didn’t stop fans from flocking to her Instagram page to post messages of support and condolences after the sudden, tragic passing.

Her second-most recent post from May 23 is a picture of her and Bray Wyatt on his birthday with the caption, “Happy Birthday to my best friend, soulmate, and partner for life. I’m so grateful for you and our family. I love you always.”

Fans have also left messages under her latest post of the couple’s daughter on her birthday from May 27.

And WWE fans aren’t the only ones taking to social media to share condolences, thoughts, prayers, and remembrances of Bray Wyatt. Many WWE superstars have posted their messages to Windham Rotunda and his family on Twitter, including LA Knight, with whom Bray Wyatt had his last WWE match against.

Also sharing touching messages for the deceased wrestler were WWE past and present superstars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, The Miz, and Alexa Bliss.

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Retired WWE superstar the Big Show emotionally discussed his friend’s passing as well.

RECOMMENDED
WWE, Bray Wyatt, Royal Rumble, Bo Dallas, Extreme Rules,

Reflecting on Bray Wyatt’s love of professional wrestling

Matty Breisch ·

WWE, Bray Wyatt, Triple H, Uncle Howdy, The Fiend,

The cause of Bray Wyatt’s untimely death has been revealed

Matty Breisch ·

WWE 2K Bray Wyatt Wrestling Games Legacy

Bray Wyatt Wrestling Games Legacy

Franz Christian Irorita ·

So, who is Bray Wyatt’s finance, JoJo Offerman?

Joseann Alexie Offerman, better known as the former WWE wrestler and ring announcer JoJo Offerman, is the daughter of former Major League Baseball pitcher Jose Offerman and worked in the WWE from 2013 to 2021. She was also a cast member in the first season of the E! Network’s WWE-focused reality show, Total Divas.

Offerman and Windham Rotunda had their first child together, son Knash Sixx, on May 18, 2019. Daughter Hyrie Von was born almost exactly a year later, on May 28, 2020. Rotunda and Offerman officially got engaged on April 28, 2022, according to her Instagram account.

Offerman and her father aren’t the only famous athletes in Windham Rotunda’s family tree. His brother is professional wrestler Bo Dallas, his father is former WWE superstar Mike Rotunda (IRS), his uncle is WWE Hall of Fame member of the Four Horsemen, Barry Windham, and his grandfather was WWWF wrestler Blackjack Mulligan.

While there is no official news about Bray Wyatt's cause of death, several outlets are reporting that it was from a heart attack related to his bout with COVID-19 that “exacerbated a heart issue.”