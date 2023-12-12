In the latest ESPN NFL mock draft, Matt Miller has the Giants replacing quarterbacks Tommy Devito and Daniel Jones with LSU's Jayden Daniels.

New York Giants quarterback Tommy Devito just led Big Blue to its third-straight win in Week 14 against the Green Bay Packers. Devito, the rookie out of Illinois (via Syracuse), is only in because Daniel Jones, the Giants’ $40 million-per-year starter is out for the season with a knee injury. Despite having two winning quarterbacks in place, the latest ESPN 2024 NFL mock draft has New York selecting Heisman Trophy-winning LSU QB Jayden Daniels.

ESPN draft guru Matt Miller has the wrong draft order in his latest 2024 NFL mock draft. Despite coming out the day after the Giants beat the Packers in Week 14 to move to 5-8, the mock draft has the Giants picking No. 4 while in reality, they currently own the No. 6 selection.

Either way, the sentiment behind Miller’s mock pick of LSU's Jayden Daniels is interesting for Giants fans. With all the money invested in Jones and Devito finding ways to win games, will general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll spend a (likely) top-10 pick on a quarterback? Miller thinks so.

“Is this too early for Daniels, even after his brilliant Heisman-winning 2023 season?” Miller asks before answering, “Maybe, but teams will overdraft at quarterback in an effort to find the right player, and Daniels' dual-threat ability and vertical passing traits are very intriguing. His 50 total touchdowns this season make him a first-round candidate, but it's Daniels' improvement in the pocket and the best deep ball in college football that will truly turn heads come draft time.”

Miller continues by noting that while the “Giants are invested financially in Daniel Jones … his play simply hasn't been good enough, and New York can move on via a trade.” He also writes that “undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito has been a fun story, leading the Giants to three straight wins. But his QBR on the season? It's even worse than Jones' — 26.2.”

It’s a compelling argument and one that Giants fans will have a lot between now and the 2024 NFL Draft.