When legendary NFL quarterback Brett Farve was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, he thought it was the “end of the world.”

Speaking to TMZ, Farve recalled his reaction to the news. He was very candid, saying he thought “the world was caving in on me” as he questioned how it happened. Despite being a former athlete and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, it still happened to him, which caused him to spiral.

“Now that the dust has settled, I'm good,” Farve said. “The medicine I take manages the symptoms. It does nothing for stopping the disease. There's always the fear of what happens next — what's the next step? I'm trying to live in the present and just make the most of what I've got.”

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Farve revealed his Parkinson's Disease diagnosis on September 24, 2024, while addressing Congress about welfare reform.

Brett Farve's legendary NFL career

After playing college football at Southern Mississippi, Farve was drafted in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He didn't play much during his rookie season and was subsequently traded to the Green Bay Packers the following year.

He would then spend the next 16 seasons as the Packers' starting quarterback. Farve led them to a Super Bowl championship and won three straight NFL MVPs from 1995-97.

After the 2007 season, Farve was traded to the New York Jets. This happened around the time that the Packers were looking to switch over to Aaron Rodgers. They would go through a similar situation years later when they drafted Jordan Love to eventually replace Rodgers.

He played one season for the Jets before signing with the Minnesota Vikings the following offseason. He played two seasons in Minnesota before retiring.

When he called it a career, Farve was the all-time leader in several categories, including passing yards (71,838) and touchdowns (508). However, his spot has since been overtaken by the likes of Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Peyton Manning.

While some of his records have since been topped, Farve is still the leader for the most consecutive starts in NFL history. He started 297 consecutive regular season games. His total would go up to 321 if the postseason is taken into account.