Corbin Burnes’ Aaron Judge wish as Brewers prepare to take on New York slugger

The Milwaukee Brewers are fighting for a playoff spot in the National League wild card race currently. They are just two games behind the San Diego Padres for the final wild card spot in the National League, but find themselves heading into a series against the New York Yankees, led by star slugger Aaron Judge. As the series nears, Brewers ace Corbin Burnes had a message for Judge amid Milwaukee’s playoff push.

It’s no secret that Judge is on the verge of history for the Yankees this season, and his home run hitting pace has once again picked up in September. He hit two home runs in New York’s most recent series against the Boston Red Sox, and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down recently. Burnes had a simple request for Judge as their series with the Yankees approaches.

“Hopefully he has a nice, cold series against us so we can go out and win some baseball games.” – Corbin Burnes, MLB.com

Burnes likely isn’t going to pitch against Judge himself considering he started for the Brewers yesterday, but the rest of Milwaukee’s pitching staff will see a lot of Judge over the next three days. Whether or not they are able to limit Judge offensively could determine whether or not they are able to make up any ground on the Padres in the wild card race.

The Brewers have a tall task in front of them, but they also have a strong pitching staff who could give Judge trouble in this series. Corbin Burnes is certainly hoping so, otherwise Milwaukee’s playoff hopes could take a massive hit in this series with the Yankees.