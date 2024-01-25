The Brewers added a former Red Sox player.

The Milwaukee Brewers reportedly agreed to a minor-league contract with former Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Robert Murray of FanSided reports that the deal is worth $1.5 million and has $500 thousand in incentives.

Milwaukee is fresh off a division title and recently signed former Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins. Shortstop Willy Adames and starting pitcher Corbin Burnes have been mentioned as trade candidates but recent indications suggest that neither player will be traded prior to the season.

Arroyo is a veteran infielder who offers defensive versatility. He made his MLB debut in 2017 with the San Francisco Giants and has since played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, and Red Sox.

Arroyo is known for his time in Boston, where he spent four years with the Red Sox. He played an impactful role, seeing time at multiple different positions. Arroyo is not a star but he's a capable veteran who can certainly help a contending team. This signing by the Brewers has the potential to pay dividends throughout the 2024 season.

Brewers' offseason

Milwaukee is in an intriguing position. Again, they won the National League Central in 2023. Yet, two of their best players have been mentioned in trade rumors.

The Brewers are not expected to agree to an extension with Burnes or Adames, which is the driving force behind the rumors. However, Milwaukee is likely to compete for a division title once again. Given their playoff aspirations, the Brewers have opted to add rather than subtract.

2024 could be a big season in Milwaukee. There are still plenty of talented free-agents available so perhaps the Brewers will make even more additions as the offseason continues.