The Milwaukee Brewers enter 2025 as the back-to-back defending NL Central champions. And Wide Miley is trying to get back on board for the three-peat.

Miley is attempting to make a return for the 2025 campaign and is hoping to do so with the Milwaukee Brewers. While he is still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, the 38-year-old still has plenty of gas left in the tank, via Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“I have that fire,” Miley said. “I can get people out if I'm healthy. This next step of getting off the mound and recovering and make sure I can do that. I don't want to be a burden on anybody and make three starts and be done. I truly believe I can get back and help somebody somewhere – if my body lets me.”

But while he has plenty of fight, Miley doesn't want to move his family around the country chasing a return. If it were up to him, he would stay in the NL Central, and preferably, with the Brewers.

“I'm not going to just sign anywhere,” Miley said. “I'm not going to do that to my family. If I could draw it up, I would sign back in the Central, preferably wearing blue. Dark blue.”

As Miley rehabs his injury, he seems unlikely to be ready for Opening Day. However, he is itching to make an early return and prove his value, rather than sitting on the IL. Once the right-hander is back up to playing condition, Miley is confident he can make a difference.

If/when he does make his return, Miley will be playing his 15th season in MLB. Over 317 total games, he holds a 108-99 record with a 4.07 ERA and a 1,361/605 K/BB ratio. The Brewers may wait to see on Miley's health before making any roster decisions. But it's clear from the pitcher's side that he's more than open to a reunion.