Published November 24, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has come under fire throughout the week after failing to fall on the sword and show accountability after a rough loss to the Patriots in Week 11. It appears Wilson wasn’t even fully aware of what he’d said. Via the NY Post, the Jets QB said it was a message from his dad that ultimately made him realize the gravity of his comments.

Wilson indicates he received a text message from his father which read, “Bro, what are you doing?” after his controversial answer to a question from reporters on Sunday. Wilson said he received the text while preparing to board the Jets’ team bus after the game, at which point it dawned upon him how big of a mistake he’d made.

It’s certainly a bit odd that Mike Wilson addresses his son as “bro,” but that’s neither here nor there.

The Jets disciplined Wilson by demoting him to the third-string quarterback role, while Mike White is set to start at QB on Sunday. Wilson, now aware of his mistakes, addressed his teammates in a meeting on Wednesday in which he offered remorse for his comments and lack of accountability.

It seems the apology sat well teammates. Jets wide receiver Corey Davis indicated he had gained respect for Wilson after the young QB stepped up and took ownership of his performance and subsequent comments.

Wilson then spoke to the media, during which he appeared to be genuinely remorseful and understanding of the situation. While he’ll be paying the price for his comments, Wilson seems to have patched things up with his teammates.

After his dad alerted him to the seriousness of his remarks, Zach Wilson has worked tirelessly to correct his mistakes, and it seems he’s back in the good books of most of his Jets teammates.