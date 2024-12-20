The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in Week 16. After a massive win over the Detroit Lions last week, the Bills are in great shape as the playoffs get closer. They are not out of contention for the one seed and the bye in the AFC, so every game is still important. The Patriots are seeing growth from Drake Maye but struggling everywhere else. Ahead of this divisional matchup, we have our Week 16 Buffalo Bills bold predictions.

There are not many notable injuries for the Bills coming into this week. Left tackle Dion Dawkins missed practice Thursday for a bizarre reason. A plane crashed in his backyard and he could not make it to the facility. He is expected to play on Sunday. Dalton Kincaid and Keon Coleman both came back last week and should be ready to go. Rasul Douglas, Damar Hamlin, and Matt Milano were limited participants in practice.

This is the first of two matchups between Buffalo and New England in the final two weeks. How will the first one play out? Here are the Week 16 Buffalo Bills bold predictions.

Josh Allen adds four touchdowns and no picks to his MVP campaign

Josh Allen is the odds-on favorite to win his first MVP award. Despite a career full of regular-season success, he does not have the award yet and can put the finishing touches on that campaign this week. The Patriots have a weak defense and won't have Christian Barmore for the Bills games. He will avoid Christian Gonzalez to score four touchdowns with no interceptions in this game.

Allen has been sensational the past two weeks even though the Bills lost one of those games. He is the odds-on favorite to win the MVP but a few great games from Lamar Jackson could change everything. Allen must keep the pedal down against sub-par opponents like the Patriots and Jets. Fantasy football managers are loving it, Bills fans are loving it, and it should keep up.

The Patriots have struggled to stop almost every offense they've played this season. There are few quarterbacks and offenses that are better than the Bills, if any. So this will be an onslaught from Allen.

James Cook and Amari Cooper score touchdowns

Allen scores a lot of touchdowns but he will spread the ball around in what should be a blowout. James Cook has been the running back the Bills needed before he came along. He is used to run the ball to get the attention off of Allen in close games. Cook also can break off big runs and will do it on Sunday. And Amari Cooper has not made much of an impact since coming over at the trade deadline but should get going in this game. Both will score touchdowns.

There are a lot of players who can score touchdowns on the Bills. They traded Stefon Diggs because he felt he was not getting the ball enough largely because of their depth. Adding Cooper has given them three receivers who can dominate in the red zone along with Cook, Dalton Kincaid, and Dawson Knox. The Bills will spread it around in this game.

The Bills defense holds the Patriots under 20 points

A lot of the conversation around the Bills this week has been about their defense. When they knew Jared Goff was going to pass the ball down two and three possessions, they could not stop it. While the Patriots are not on the same level of offense as the Lions, this needs to be a bounceback game. The Bills defense will hold Drake Maye under 20 points in this game. That will lead them to a blowout win.

The Bills are 14.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel. They are -1200 on the money line and the over/under is 46.5.