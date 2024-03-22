With the NFL offseason now in full swing, attention turns to the Arizona Cardinals and their imminent draft selections. They are still reeling from the disappointments of the 2023 season. Having said that, the Cardinals are primed to strategically maneuver the 2024 NFL Draft. They want to fortify their roster and reignite their playoff ambitions. Let's delve into a comprehensive three-pick mock draft for the Arizona Cardinals, examining the potential impact players they could secure.
Arizona Cardinals' 2023 Season Recap
In 2023, under the leadership of new head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort, the Cardinals experienced a mixed bag of results. Despite matching their subpar 4–13 record from the previous year, the Cardinals salvaged a glimmer of hope with an upset victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17. However, consecutive losses to the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers sealed their fate. It marked the second consecutive season of the Cardinals' missing the NFL postseason. Not surprisingly, many questioned whether the Cardinals would stick with erstwhile star QB Kyler Murray under center for the next season.
Draft Context
Well, so far, the Cards are sticking with Murray. Heading into the draft, the Cardinals have also prioritized shoring up their defense. That's a predictable move considering Coach Gannon's defensive background and the unit's struggles in 2023. Notable acquisitions in early free agency include defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Mack Wilson. Obtaining them is aimed at bolstering a run defense that ranked last in the league.
Additionally, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting's arrival addresses deficiencies in pass coverage. Of course, further improvements are still needed. The addition of offensive tackle Jonah Williams presents an opportunity to shuffle the offensive line. This could mean potentially relocating 2023 first-round pick Paris Johnson Jr to the left side.
With Kyler Murray entrenched as the franchise quarterback, the Cardinals aim to solidify other key positions through the draft. As of this writing, they have a pair of first-round picks, including the fourth overall selection. Rumor has it that the Cardinals are reportedly open to trading their top pick as the draft approaches. We'll see if that happens.
This sets the stage for a crucial draft for the Cardinals as they seek to capitalize on their draft capital and address key roster needs.
Here we will look at the possible first three draft picks for the Arizona Cardinals at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Round 1, Pick No. 4 – Marvin Harrison Jr, WR, Ohio State
Arizona's pressing need for a primary wide receiver is addressed with the selection of Marvin Harrison Jr from Ohio State. He stands at an imposing 6'4. For sure, Harrison brings a complete skill set to the table. He earned recognition as not only the premier receiver in this class but arguably one of the top prospects overall. Despite skipping traditional pre-draft events like the Combine and his pro day, Harrison's on-field prowess speaks for itself. He is just blessed with exceptional speed, athleticism, precise route running, and remarkable catch radius. That means Harrison should thrive in the NFL, particularly with Kyler Murray as his quarterback.
Round 1, Pick No. 27 – Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The Cardinals should secure a steal with the 27th overall pick by adding Dallas Turner. He is an explosive edge rusher out of Alabama. Turner's blend of length, athleticism, and refined pass-rushing techniques make him a formidable presence on the field. His standout performance at the Combine further underscores his potential as a disruptive force off the edge. Turner is known for having a knack for getting to the quarterback. He also has the versatility to drop into coverage when needed. As such, Turner's impact on Arizona's defense could be immediate and substantial.
Round 2, Pick No. 35 – Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
Continuing to bolster their receiving corps, the Cardinals should add another dynamic playmaker in Ladd McConkey from Georgia. Renowned for his exceptional route running and ability to create separation, McConkey possesses a skill set that complements Harrison's talents seamlessly. Yes, he does not post eye-popping statistics. That's due to Georgia's balanced offensive approach. However, McConkey's film reveals a polished receiver capable of consistently winning matchups at every level of the field. Pairing him with Harrison provides Kyler Murray with a tantalizing rookie duo that could elevate Arizona's passing game to new heights.
Looking Ahead
As the NFL offseason progresses and the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, the Arizona Cardinals find themselves in a pivotal position to shape the future of their franchise. With strategic selections in the early rounds, the Cardinals have the opportunity to address crucial roster needs. At the same time, they can also infuse their team with game-changing talent. The acquisitions of Marvin Harrison Jr, Dallas Turner, and Ladd McConkey signify a bold step toward building a competitive and dynamic roster. If they play their cards right, the Cardinals can challenge for postseason success. With the draft looming large, all eyes will be on Arizona as they embark on a transformative journey to elevate their team to new heights in the upcoming season and beyond.