The Arizona Cardinals' backfield is banged-up entering Saturday's divisional matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams, with two-time Pro Bowler James Conner and rookie Trey Benson battling injuries throughout the week. Fans now officially know the status of both running backs. Conner is good to go, while Benson is being ruled out, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It is obviously discouraging to see a first-year player denied the opportunity to get some extra work in one of the last two games of the regular season. Though, an active Conner gives the Cardinals a more favorable chance to steal a win from their NFC West foe's grasp.

Cardinals try to finish year strong after rough stretch

Arizona (7-8) was mathematically eliminated from the playoff picture after a gut-wrenching overtime defeat to the Carolina Panthers last Sunday, but the team can still disrupt the Rams' postseason plans. By prevailing in SoFi Stadium, Kyler Murray and company can force LA (9-6) into a winner-take-all clash against the Seattle Seahawks (9-7) in Week 18. That should be all the motivation Conner needs to come through on Saturday night.

The eighth-year back cleared 1,000 rushing yards for the second year in a row while also scoring nine total touchdowns and recording 410 receiving yards. James Conner has 317 yards on the ground over his last three games, playing his best brand of football in the final stretch of the season. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the Cardinals as a whole.

Once the division's leaders, the team has lost four of its last five games. Fans cannot help but look to the future, as they continue to test their patience. Trey Benson, a third-round draft pick out of Florida State, could be a key part of said future. He has been efficient in his limited opportunities in 2024, carrying the ball 63 times for 291 yards and one score. Perhaps a two-headed monster can emerge in Arizona's RB room next season.

That will not be the case tonight, though. Cardinals-Rams kicks off at 8:10 p.m. ET.