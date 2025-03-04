The Philadelphia 76ers are going through a rough stretch on the court, but that hasn’t stopped team president Daryl Morey from making headlines off it. While the Sixers suffered a tough home loss to the Trail Blazers, Morey found himself caught in a different kind of internet commotion—liking Kesha’s eye-catching birthday post, per CrossingBoard.

The pop star, who just turned 38, celebrated in bold fashion by posing in the snow wearing nothing but a black bikini, boots, and sunglasses. The post quickly gained traction, not just for its frosty aesthetic but also for Kesha’s caption that threw shade at Kanye West while showing love to 2 Chainz. NBA social media accounts took notice, and eagle-eyed users spotted Morey among those who gave the post a like.

This isn’t the first time Morey’s online activity has raised eyebrows. The executive, known for his analytical approach to basketball, also has a well-documented appreciation for certain corners of social media. His past follows included the notorious “Girls in Yoga Pants” Twitter account, proving he has varied interests beyond advanced stats and trade negotiations.

Kesha’s connection to Philadelphia isn’t entirely random. She performed at the Wawa Welcome America concert last summer, where she was even gifted a Sixers jersey with her name on it. The origin of the gesture remains a mystery—was it Morey himself, ahead of his latest roster shake-up, scouting for a new stretch four?

While Sixers fans might wish Morey’s attention was solely on fixing the team’s struggles, his latest Instagram interaction provided an unexpected moment of levity. With the team now sitting tied for 11th in the East and Tyrese Maxey dealing with an injury, Philadelphia’s playoff hopes are fading. Still, Morey’s online escapades continue to make waves, ensuring the Sixers remain in the conversation, even if not for basketball reasons.

Kesha, for her part, has continued making headlines beyond her birthday. Whether it’s fashion mishaps at runway events or heartfelt tributes to her late cat, she keeps her followers entertained. And, as it turns out, one of them just happens to be running the Sixers.