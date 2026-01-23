Abella Danger is speaking out following her viral moment during the National Championship game Monday night (Jan. 19).

The Miami Hurricanes faced the Indiana Hoosiers for the National Championship, and during the ESPN broadcast, the adult film star was seen in the audience getting emotional as the Hurricanes trailed behind with seven minutes left in the game. Following the game, she spoke out about her brief appearance in the broadcast and apologized to fans who were offended by her being shown.

“I would give anything in the world to not have had ESPN film me, and I am so deeply sorry to anyone I offended with my attendance at the game,” Danger told TMZ Sports in January 2026. “I wish I could be any other student supporting my team.”

While Danger no longer is in adult films after she retired in 2020 to focus on her education which explains her current enrollment in University Miami, she was still criticized by fans online who were uncomfortable.

“Ain’t no way camera man found abella danger in the stands bro knew what he was doing,” one fan wrote.

Another fan pointed out that If you saw a random woman in the crowd and recognized her as a p–n Star, you should seek immediate help.

One fan didn't believe that the former adult film star wanted to stay out of the spotlight, “Yea. She definitely looks like she didn’t want any attention.”

The Hurricanes ended up losing to the Hoosiers 21-27 with the latter winning their first-ever National Championship game.

“Even though we lost, I don’t care. Cuz that game tonight proved that no other team deserved to be in the national versus Miami,” she said in an Instagram video. “No other team. Miami deserved that. Everyone counted us out. I don’t care if we lost. Those men out there, they were the best of the best. No one deserved that spot other than Miami.”