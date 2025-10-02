Adam Sandler believes Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are good on their own.

The comedian-actor shared why he doesn't need to give the Kansas City Chiefs star and 14-time Grammy-winning singer any advice as they step into married life.

“He's all good,” Sandler said of Kelce at the New York Film Festival premiere of Jay Kelly on Sept. 29 per PEOPLE. The comedian shared that he doesn't need the advice because he “loves” Swift “more than anything, just like I love my wife more than anything.”

Sandler got married to his wife, Jackie Sandler, in 2003, and they have two daughters: Sadie and Sunny.

The Grown Ups star just shared that all a relationship needs is “to be happy together, be yourself together,” and “that's where they're at.” He added, “that's where me and my girl are at,” referring to him and his wife, Jackie.

Kelce and Sandler worked together on Happy Gilmore 2, which hit Netflix in July.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged

Kelce and Swift got engaged in August after two years of dating. The three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end proposed to Swift in the backyard of his $6 million Leawood, Kansas home.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

In an interview with Erin Andrews with NFL on FOX, Kelce told the journalist who is a friend of the couple that he got emotional while proposing.

“She can tell that story. The palms were definitely sweating,” said Kelce, who admitted that he shed “a few tears.”

“I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there,” he added. “But it’s been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

"How rattled did you get when you proposed?"@ErinAndrews sat down with @tkelce to talk about his eventful last few weeks! 💍 📺: Join FOX NFL Sunday LIVE now through 1pm ET / 10am PT for the full interview! pic.twitter.com/AlTnI65qgo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 14, 2025

Andrews asked how much happier he's been since dating Swift.

“She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am,” he said of the singer.