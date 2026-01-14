Chris Paul did not expect his final chapter with the Los Angeles Clippers to unfold this way. After appearing in just 16 games, the veteran guard found himself sent home mid–road trip, a stunning decision that effectively removed him from the day-to-day rhythm of the team. For a player openly navigating a farewell stretch of his career, the moment raised real questions about how and where his story ends.

Paul stayed mostly quiet in the aftermath, choosing preparation over public frustration. That silence finally broke during a recent appearance on Good Sports, where hosts Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson tried to coax clarity out of a notoriously measured competitor, NewsWeek reports. Hart pressed for a headline, fishing for either a retirement declaration or a surprise destination. Paul did not bite.

“I’m working out and training every day,” Paul said, underscoring that his routine has not changed even if his circumstances have.

Chris Paul went on @SportsonPrime tonight & Kevin Hart asked CP3 if he was done playing, or could potentially come back for another year: “I’m working out & training everyday. I just love this game so much that I don’t want it to end like that. I’ve enjoyed the time for sure.… pic.twitter.com/KAe1yqWByR — CP3REGION (@CP3REGION) January 14, 2026

A Career Ending on His Terms

The 21-year veteran admitted the way things ended with the Clippers still sits with him. Paul emphasized that his love for the game remains strong, which fuels his reluctance to let his career fade out quietly or awkwardly. He acknowledged the positives, including time gained with his family, but stopped short of naming a team or timeline.

“In all honesty, with the way that stuff went down, I just love this game so much that I don’t want it to end like that,” Paul said. “I don’t know what team I hope to finish with.”

That uncertainty defines his present. Paul has not ruled out a return this season, and his preparation suggests he wants the option to stay open. Any path forward likely ties to how the Clippers manage his contract as the February 5 trade deadline approaches.

Regardless of what comes next, Paul’s résumé speaks loudly. The former Rookie of the Year built a legacy as one of the league’s defining point guards, earning repeated All-NBA and All-Defensive honors while shaping multiple franchises. Whether his final stop comes soon or later, Paul made one thing clear, he intends to decide the ending himself.