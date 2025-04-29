The trailer for The Smashing Machine has finally dropped, and it shows Dwayne Johnson in a way fans have never seen before. Gone are the bright lights of globe-trotting blockbusters; instead, Johnson transforms into Mark Kerr, the legendary two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion whose real battles were fought outside the cage, per Complex.

Set against Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” the trailer reveals Johnson with prosthetic features and an Ohio twang, both choices aiming to bring an authentic Kerr to life. Directed by Benny Safdie, the film digs deep into Kerr’s career and his personal struggle with addiction to painkillers. Emily Blunt, a past collaborator of Johnson’s from Jungle Cruise, plays Kerr’s wife, helping guide this intense story of fame, pain, and redemption.

Johnson recently opened up about the hunger that led him to pivot toward prestige projects. Speaking to Pat McAfee, he shared, “I love making the bigger blockbuster movies…but I wanted more. I wanted a challenge and the chance to disappear into a part that made me nervous. It’s buzzy, man, like, ‘How am I gonna do this?’” That desire fueled both his commitment to The Smashing Machine and his upcoming crime drama with Martin Scorsese, where he reunites with Blunt and joins forces with Leonardo DiCaprio.

An Ambitious Swing

The Smashing Machine marks a major pendulum swing in Johnson’s career. He even made the trip to Cannes last year to personally pitch the film to buyers, a clear sign of how deeply invested he is. Although he’s still tied to big tentpole projects like the live-action Moana remake and possibly more Fast & Furious installments, Johnson’s foray into prestige storytelling signals an artist stretching beyond his comfort zone.

At one point in the trailer, Johnson’s Kerr says, “Winning is the best feeling there is. It’s 40,000 people, and they are cheering you on. There is no other high like it in the world.” With The Smashing Machine set to hit theaters October 3, Dwayne Johnson seems ready to chase a different kind of high: critical respect, artistic fulfillment, and a new legacy.