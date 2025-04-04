Is there a chance Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady will both attend the 2025 Met Gala after their divorce? The former has made a decision regarding her attendance with Joaquim Valente, who is the father of her most recent baby.

TMZ reports that Bünchen and Valente will not be attending this year's Met Gala, which takes place on May 5, 2025. Sources told the outlet that Bünchen never even considered going to this year's event. This marks her second straight no-show to the annual event.

Instead, Bünchen and Valente will reportedly be in Miami, Florida, spending time with their baby, who was born in February 2025.

Meanwhile, Brady's status for the event is uncertain. Previously, he used to attend with Bünchen when they were married. However, it is unknown if he plans to go this year.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's divorce

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years before getting divorced. They began their relationship in 2006, and they got married nearly three years later, in February 2009.

Together, they had two children, a son and a daughter. Bündchen is also the godmother of Brady's first son, who he had with his former partner Bridget Moynahan.

Their divorce was finalized in October 2022. At the time, Brady was in his final season as an NFL quarterback. He led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a first-place finish in the NFC South with an 8-9 record.

After Brady's retirement from football, he has become Fox's lead analyst for their NFL broadcasts. He is also a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bündchen, meanwhile, gained fame for her modeling career. She was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1999-2006, and she has also embarked on other ventures.

She has tried her hand at acting on several occasions. Bündchen was the host of MTV al Dente in 1996 and also appeared on The O.C. in 2006.

Additionally, she starred in the 2004 movie Taxi. Two years later, she had a supporting role in The Devil Wears Prada as Serena. That was her last acting gig in a movie.