During a recent episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, host Pablo Torre detailed findings from a six-month investigation conducted alongside Hunterbrook that allege technology tied to Grizzlies owner Robert Pera has been used by the Russian military during the war in Ukraine, per CollegeFootballNetwork.

Pera is the founder and CEO of Ubiquiti, a networking technology company known for developing long-range wireless equipment designed to extend internet connectivity in rural and hard-to-reach areas. According to the investigation, specific Ubiquiti radio bridge antennae were allegedly identified within Russia’s military communications infrastructure.

Hunterbrook investigative reporter Sam Koppelman outlined the gravity of those findings during the program.

“What we found is that the Ubiquiti radio bridge antennae serve critical communication needs for the Russian military,” Koppelman said. “Experts told us this technology enables precision drone strikes against Ukrainian civilians, the types of attacks the United Nations has described as crimes against humanity.”

Koppelman added that a Ukrainian soldier currently stationed in the war zone claimed Russian drones would be severely limited without the equipment. “Without these systems,” the soldier said, “they would be flying blind.”

Following the episode, Koppelman shared additional documentation on X, including what he described as transaction records uncovered during the investigation. Neither Pera nor Ubiquiti has publicly responded to the claims as of this writing. The report introduces a complicated dilemma for the Memphis Grizzlies, a franchise already familiar with controversy.

While Torre questioned whether the NBA would intervene in matters involving ownership, Koppelman suggested the league could face pressure to respond, especially given commissioner Adam Silver’s past emphasis on accountability and league image.

Robert Pera Report Adds to Turbulent Grizzlies Season

The timing of the allegations only adds to an already difficult year for Memphis. The Grizzlies sit at 18–26, 12th in the Western Conference, amid trade speculation surrounding Morant and a broader organizational reset focused on Jaren Jackson Jr..

As the investigation continues to unfold, the focus now shifts to whether additional findings emerge and how, if at all, the NBA chooses to engage with the situation. For a franchise searching for stability, the off-court noise is only growing louder.