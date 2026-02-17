Recently, former first-overall pick and New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston linked up with social media influencer The Rizzler for dinner, and he had nothing but nice things to say.

During an interview with Barstool Sports, Winston discussed his dinner with The Rizzler. “Man, it was the greatest rated G dinner that I [have] ever had in my life,” Winston raved.

He then recalled seeing the social media darling's “aura” in real time. The hostess of the restaurant was in awe of seeing The Rizzler, causing Winston to have to wait to check his coat.

“Everyone knows who The Rizz[ler] is, right? So, as we're walking into the restaurant, I'm getting my coat checked and everything, and you can see the hostess, she's laughing because she knows who The Rizz[ler] is,” he recalled. “I'm like, ‘Hey, can I get my coat checked? It's freezing out here, and you're laughing at this little kid right here.'”

Despite The Rizzler being a kid, Winston said his “presence is so grand.” He knew how to interact with adults and impressed Winston with his sophisticated palette.

When did The Rizzler and Jameis Winston have dinner?

The Rizzler and Winston recently linked up for dinner on Jan. 28, 2026. They co-posted a picture of themselves at the dinner table. Of course, Winston was “eating a W” while The Rizzler was making his iconic face.

As Winston noted, The Rizzler is only nine years old. However, he is one of the most prominent social media stars at the moment. His TikTok page has over 1.7 million followers, and his Instagram page has 1.6 million followers.

The Rizzler is known for making his “Rizz Face,” which is when he squints his eyes and strokes his chin while his lips are pursed. He has collaborated with other notable TikTok sensations like A.J. and Big Justice, the Costco Guys.