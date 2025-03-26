LeBron James took a rare reflective turn during his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, offering fans a glimpse into his mindset on two of the greatest players ever to share the NBA stage with him: Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, per TheSpun. Though the GOAT debates constantly swirl with those three names at the center, James stripped the tension away, replacing it with honesty and a surprising admission.

When asked about his relationship with Jordan, James didn’t dodge. “We don’t talk,” he said plainly, citing his continued commitment to playing as the main reason for the distance. But he added that he hopes the dynamic changes once his playing days are over. “We’re in a good spot,” James said optimistically, hinting that with time and retirement, bridges may still be built.

Respect for Kobe and a Finals regret

As for Kobe, James opened up in a way that was both revealing and respectful. “We never had a real relationship until the Olympic team,” he said. That changed once James joined the Lakers and Bryant stepped away from the game. “That’s when our relationship became really good,” he reflected.

LeBron James hopes to have a better relationship with Michael Jordan after he's done playing "MJ doesn't wanna talk to me until I'm done."

James also admitted something fans have long felt: regret over the missed chance to face Bryant in the NBA Finals. “I f-cked up in ’09,” he said, referring to Cleveland’s loss to Orlando in the Eastern Conference Finals. That loss prevented what would’ve been an iconic showdown between two of the league’s fiercest competitors at the height of their powers. Instead, Bryant beat that Orlando squad and went on to win the title.

This level of self-awareness and reverence from LeBron James reminds us that even all-time greats can carry the weight of missed opportunities. Still, his words show that the connections built off the court—especially with legends like Kobe—can endure beyond stats, trophies, or highlight reels.