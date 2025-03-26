The move from professional athlete to music is not always an easy pivot, but it's safe to say that LiAngelo Ball has been putting his best foot forward as he entered the music industry earlier this year. In January, he dropped “Tweaker,” his debut single and the reception of the song immediately went viral online. Now, not only has Gelo made several “who to watch” lists in music publications, but he also made a Billboard chart milestone this week in which his brother, Lonzo Ball congratulated him.

“Tweaker” has claimed the top spot on Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay chart, giving the hooper-turned-rapper his first No. 1 hit.

“Only the beginning…” Lonzo posted on his Instagram story on Monday (March 24).

This is not the first time that Gelo has been supported by his brothers in his music pursuit. Both Lonzo and LaMelo Ball have cameos in the “Tweaker” music video. Gelo's latest video for “Can You Please” featuring GloRilla, the rapper is sporting a jacket from LaMelo's clothing line, LaFrance.

Before turning to music, Gelo had two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets G League team, the Greensboro Swarm. Lonzo currently plays for the Chicago Bulls and LaMelo Ball plays for the Charlotte Hornets.

What Is LiAngelo Ball Up To Now?

Just a few weeks ago, Gelo was making headlines for not seeing the two children he shares with ex-girlfriend Nikki Mudarris.

“Sh** I don't like is when n***as try to say that I'm like a deadbeat pops or something,” he said on the Baller Alert Show. “‘Cause I be with my young n***as every day, for real. I raised ‘em up. I feel like a lot of sh** be misleading sometimes.”

Mudarris and Gelo share two children together, a son named LaVelo Anthony Ball, born in July 2023, and a daughter named LaNiyah Nicole Ball, born in December 2024.

The rumors began when Mudarris accused Gelo of cheating on her with his current girlfriend Rashida Nicole.

“I see everyone has been sending me @gelo cheating on me,” she wrote in the since-deleted post. “I want to clear this up and speak my truth. I am just as surprised as you are. We spent 3½ years together and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and I and tell me how he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her.”

“Please pray for me & my healing because I will get through this. I have to be strong for my kids but I have absolutely no words,” she concluded. “Karma is real and God don't like ugly. I hope it was worth losing his family.”

This is not the first time that Gelo has defended himself against Mudarris' allegations. When the allegations began, he commented on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram page.

“I’ll never leave or ‘abandon’ any of my kids so we can dead that sht rn…I love all my babies n that’s mando [black heart emoticon] yaw don’t know nothing fr,” Ball wrote at the time.

It's unclear if Gelo has visited his kids since Mudarris called him out online.