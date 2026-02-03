Legendary boxer Mike Tyson's son, Amir Tyson, has voiced concerns over the recently released Jeffrey Epstein files. The recent release of the Epstein files by the Department of Justice contains around 3.5 million pages of documents related to the investigation.

However, Amir Tyson believes the released files are missing something while suggesting the possibility of a “coverup.” “Wait, am I the only one wondering why they stopped releasing the Epstein files at 3 million when there's 3 million more to be released [coverup],” Tyson wrote on his Instagram stories.

He further pointed out the inconsistency in publishing some names in the files while keeping several others censored in black ink. The skepticism was raised after the Department of Justice had confirmed that it had identified more than six million pages of documents tied to the case. It took the Department of Justice until Jan. 30, 2026, to release 3.5 million pages of the six million total. Tyson’s son has now joined several Democrats, along with a few Republicans who were not impressed by the recent release.

Boxing star Ryan Garcia revokes support for Donald Trump after Epstein file release

Recently, in a series of tweets, former Donald Trump supporter Ryan Garcia revoked his support for the USA President, after the release of the recent Epstein files. “This is my public declaration and announcement, I’m reclining my past support for Donald Trump. Anyone that was involved in any thing to do with that island and what they were doing, I just can’t support in anyway. Children need to be protected, everyone knew better f**k that. Justice for all.”